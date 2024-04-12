Destiny 2 Pantheon leaks: Boss rotations, rewards, power requirements, and more

Destiny 2 is bringing in "Pantheon," a proper endgame mode scheduled to last until the launch of The Final Shape. Players will be given a chance to defeat Raid bosses via a gauntlet system and earn rewards such as emblems, Adept weapons, and more. Additionally, Bungie will be capping the power of each player below the enemy level, with each week getting more challenging for everyone.

This article lists everything related to the Pantheon endgame mode scheduled for April 30, including a few leaks surrounding the bosses, confirmations of rewards for Bungie, and many more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks made by Bungie Leaks and harryy2533 on Twitter. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

All leaks and information on Destiny 2 Pantheon game mode

1) All bosses in Pantheon

Expand Tweet

The Destiny 2 Pantheon game mode seems to have eight bosses in total, four of which are scheduled for release in the first week, with each getting added to the pool until May 21. The bosses, in order of their release, are as follows:

Golgoroth from King's Fall

Caretaker from Vow of the Disciple

Zo'aurc from Root of Nightmares

Atraks-1 from Deep Stone Crypt

Oryx from King's Fall

Rhulk from Vow of the Disciple

Riven of the Thousand Voices from Last Wish

Nezarec from Root of Nightmares

2) Power requirement

The power requirement for each of these bosses will change every week, as each reset will get more challenging. As mentioned above, four bosses will be active in the first week of Pantheon, starting April 30. Here, all players will be capped at five powers below the encounters. Here is a list of power caps that will be implemented each week:

1st week (April 30): Players will be five power levels lower than enemies. Golgoroth, Caretaker, Zo'aurc, and Atraks-1.

Players will be five power levels lower than enemies. Golgoroth, Caretaker, Zo'aurc, and Atraks-1. 2nd week (May 7): Players will be 10 power levels lower than enemies. Oryx will be added alongside the previous four bosses.

Players will be 10 power levels lower than enemies. Oryx will be added alongside the previous four bosses. 3rd week (May 14): Players will be 15 power levels lower than enemies. Rhulk will be added alongside the previous five bosses.

Players will be 15 power levels lower than enemies. Rhulk will be added alongside the previous five bosses. 4th week (May 21): Players will be 20 power levels lower than enemies. Riven and Nezarec will be added alongside the previous six bosses.

3) Rewards

The seal tied to the Destiny 2 Pantheon will be called "Godslayer," which seems to have 10 triumphs. They are:

Complete each Pantheon mode in four weeks (4)

Complete each Pantheon mode in four weeks with a high score (4)

Earn 1,500,000 points across all encounters in The Pantheon (1)

Earn 3,000,000 points across all encounters in The Pantheon (1)

Other rewards will include Adept weapons from Raids upon scoring high points. Some of these weapons are Smite of Merain (Harrowed), Qullim's Terminus (Harrowed), Insidious (Adept), Acasia's Dejection (Adept), Zaouli's Bane (Harrowed), and Rufus's Fury (Adept).

Expand Tweet

Lastly, as shown in the post above, all four weeks will have emblems tied to the Pantheon.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Destiny 2 Weekly reset || This week at Xur || Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvP build tier list || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes