Destiny 2 is removing weapon spec mods from The Final Shape 

Weapon spec mods are getting removed in Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion. Players will likely see a significant shift in the meta across all activities, as Bungie compensates with an overall increase in the weapon's base damage. These spec mods have a fairly long and rich history associated with a character's build since each of them applied a decent damage buff against certain enemy types.

Alongside an official Destiny 2 blog post uploaded on May 15, Bungie announced the removal of the spec mods starting with The Final Shape. However, these changes come with the cost of multiple weapon base damage buffs, most of which will act directly with the perks.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

All spec mods will be removed with Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Bungie announced by reflecting on some of the perk specs mods it introduced back with 6.3.0, which had Rampage, Dragonfly, and Surrounded. However, these were short-lived, as each spec mod was directly stacking with the damage buff provided by the original perk, making the whole combination quite broken in PvE.

In the wake of a new expansion, the company is taking a similar stance with the rest of the spec mods, including Minor Spec, Major Spec, Taken Spec, Boss Spec, and Adept Big Ones Spec. Players can bid goodbye to these mods, all while saying hello to multiple weapon damage buffs as compensation.

The company stated the following regarding the removal of spec mods:

"We've increased base weapon damage almost universally (making exceptions for weapons that were already overperforming or that we buffed very recently) and have retired the following weapon mods: Boss Spec, Taken Spec, Minor Spec, Major Spec, and Adept Big Ones Spec."

It should be noted that increased base damage can be a lot. Anything added to the base will always have a more multiplicative effect with additional damage perks. For example, 5% increased base damage of a weapon can easily have 100% more impact than "5% increased damage," as the former is added to the weapon's foundation.

Boss spec in Edge Transit (Image via Bungie)

Some of the weapon archetypes gaining the base damage buffs include:

Pulse Rifle: 20%

Pallet Shotgun: 10%

Slug Shotgun: 9%

Fusion Rifles: 7%

Sniper Rifles: 7%

Glaive projectiles: 7%

Linear Fusion Rifles: 5%

Sidearm, Trace Rifle, Bow, and Scout Rifles damage vs PvE minors: 20%

Auto Rifle and Pulse Rifle vs minors: 10%

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is scheduled to be released on June 4, 2024.

