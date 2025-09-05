  • home icon
Destiny 2 Renegades livestream: Air date, time, and Twitch drops

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Published Sep 05, 2025 12:17 GMT
Destiny 2: Renegades (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2: Renegades (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2: Renegades will be the next expansion, and possibly a new chapter in the Prophecy saga. With the reveal of the update's theme aligning with Star Wars, many are wondering how the entire story will unfold. Players can expect the expansion to be released in December, with the first developer stream scheduled to take place in just a few days.

This article lists everything related to the upcoming Renegades livestream on September 9 at 9 am PT.

Destiny 2: Renegades livestream air date, time, and countdown for major regions

On September 9, at 9 am PT, Bungie will reveal additional details regarding Destiny 2's upcoming expansion, Renegades. The stream will be held only an hour before the Ash & Iron update's launch. Here is a list of the air times players can expect in the major areas:

  • India: 9:30 pm (September 9, 2025).
  • China: 12 am (September 10, 2025).
  • Australia: 2 am (September 10, 2025).
  • UK: 5 pm (September 9, 2025).
  • Japan: 1 am (September 10, 2025).
The following is a countdown until the stream's air time:

An emblem is available via Twitch drop, which can be redeemed for free by everyone.

New Destiny 2 Twitch drop and how to claim it from the Renegades developer stream

To acquire any Twitch drop from a Destiny 2 stream, one must have their Bungie account linked to the streaming website. Log in to Bungie's official website using your credentials, and then open Settings via your profile icon on the top-right.

Account Linking page on Bungie&#039;s website (Image via Bungie)
Account Linking page on Bungie's website (Image via Bungie)

Next, look for the "Account Linking" tab on the left, followed by the Twitch option on the right. Watch the stream for 15 minutes, and you will get the "Knights of Old" emblem as a drop.

To redeem, head inside your game, then to the Flair section, followed by Emblem. Your drop should be sitting in the General section.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

