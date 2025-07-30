Destiny 2 Sharpshooter Arms Week seal guide: Normal and gilding challenges

The first Arms Week event in Destiny 2 is all about Hand Cannons, and how much players can make good use of the Volatile mods. Aside from new gear pieces from Ada-1, each Hand Cannon is getting a significant upgrade for seven days, as they can be equipped with Exotic mods. Arms Week also has a seal tied to it, much like every event in the game, be it annual or weekly.

This article lists all the objectives to obtain the standard Sharpshooter seal for the Arms Week event. The gilding objectives can go one step further and provide the golden touch on the seal.

Note that gilding objectives for Sharpshooter are hidden behind the completion of normal objectives. However, following the list below, you should have an idea of what to expect.

Normal Sharpshooter seal objectives in the Destiny 2 Arms Week event

Three Prototype quests in Arms Week of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all objectives required to get the normal/purple version of the Sharpshooter seal in the Arms Week event:

Ephemeral Arsenal: Collect all Arms Week Volatile Mods, including Fragmentation Rounds, Cowboy Grip, and Chaotic Munitions. The Fragmentation Rounds can be obtained after completing the Prototype Traits, Magazine, and Barrel quests. Cowboy Grip and Chaotic Munitions can be obtained from two more quests after completing the first three Prototype quests.

Collect all Arms Week Volatile Mods, including Fragmentation Rounds, Cowboy Grip, and Chaotic Munitions. The Fragmentation Rounds can be obtained after completing the Prototype Traits, Magazine, and Barrel quests. Cowboy Grip and Chaotic Munitions can be obtained from two more quests after completing the first three Prototype quests. Within Scope: Deal final blows with weapons equipped with a Volatile mod. You need to get 270 kills with Hand Cannons with each mod. Meaning that you must score 270 kills with Fragmentation Rounds, then with Cowboy Grip, and lastly with Chaotic Munitions. Any Portal activity will work for this.

Deal final blows with weapons equipped with a Volatile mod. You need to get 270 kills with Hand Cannons with each mod. Meaning that you must score 270 kills with Fragmentation Rounds, then with Cowboy Grip, and lastly with Chaotic Munitions. Any Portal activity will work for this. Ada's Anarchy: Complete matches in Arms Week: Hardware PvP activity. Bonus progress for wins. To access, open up Event Hub for Arms Week, and then select the second tab on the left.

Complete matches in Arms Week: Hardware PvP activity. Bonus progress for wins. To access, open up Event Hub for Arms Week, and then select the second tab on the left. Rushed Recoil: Complete the Arms Week event reward track. Simply complete the daily and weekly tasks to gain EXP, and complete all 15 tiers of the track.

How to gild the Sharpshooter seal in the Destiny 2 Arms Week event?

Once the normal version of the seal is unlocked, four additional triumphs are required to gild the seal. Here they are:

Terribly Modish: Defeat 200 enemies with weapons and Arms Week Volatile mods equipped. Portal activities grant bonus progress.

Defeat 200 enemies with weapons and Arms Week Volatile mods equipped. Portal activities grant bonus progress. Aimed to Please: Win in 10 Arms Week: Hardware matches.

Win in 10 Arms Week: Hardware matches. Right on Target: Achieve an A grade in Fireteam or Pinnacle Ops with a Volatile Arms Week mod equipped.

Achieve an A grade in Fireteam or Pinnacle Ops with a Volatile Arms Week mod equipped. Gun-believable: Complete a Dungeon, a Raid, or a Master Portal activity with a Volatile Arms Week mod equipped.

