Destiny 2 story recap: Episode Revenant

Revenant is the second Episode in Destiny 2's new live-service content model. It deals with the fallout of the war between Light and Darkness and how it affects the Fallen, formerly known as Eliksni. Episode Revenant navigates the fragile truce between the Houses of Fallen in the wake of The Witness's death while delving into the equally fragile mindscape of Mithrax.

The major players in this Episode are:

Mithrax, Kell of House Light

Eido, the Scribe of House Light, and daughter of Mithrax

Eramis, Kell of House Salvation, and a former acolyte of The Witness

Fikrul, the progenitor and Kell of the Scorn

Variks, Kell of House Judgement and former Warden of the Prison of Elders

The Crow, the current Hunter Vanguard, and the former crown prince of the Awoken known as Uldren Sov

The Young Wolf (you, the player)

Other characters are involved in the storyline, but mostly in a non-vocal capacity (as either neutral parties or bosses). Revenant focuses on the struggles of the Scorn and Fallen and how their fates intertwine them but they never seem to break the cycle of violence. Simultaneously, Mithrax struggles with the curse of Nezarec, while being a beacon for a better future for the Eliksni.

What has transpired in Episode Revenant in Destiny 2

Eramis can't catch a break, ad infinitum (Image via Bungie)

Chronologically speaking, Episode Revenant starts after the conclusion of Maya Sundaresh's incursion into the realspace and her subsequent departure into the Vex Network, at the end of Episode Echoes. The narrative begins with a transmission from Crow about his investigation into the Tangled Shore based on a tip from The Spider.

Investigating one of the shattered islands in the Tangled Shore, we find out that Fikrul, the Fanatic, has taken up residence and has been actively recruiting members into his House of Scorn after it was decimated in the war against The Witness. Even more troubling is that Fikrul now possesses an Echo, a font of extreme paracausal power.

The conversation between all sides quickly goes astray after Fikrul realizes that Crow no longer resembles Uldren Sov, and unleashes his new Revenant Scorn against us. It is also revealed that the Echo gives Fikrul the power to change living Eliksni into Scorn, whereas before only dead Eliksni became reanimated as Scorn through Fikrul's manipulation of Darkness-infused Ether.

As a new player appeared in the power vacuum within the Eliksni society, the Scribe of House Light devised an interesting method of killing two birds with one stone. Eido surmised that an Eliksni Apothecary could cure Mithrax's curse of the Nightmare while ridding Fikrul of his Dark Ether. She elaborates that this is a lost art, and there hasn't been one since the fall of Riis.

Meanwhile, Fikrul turns even more living Eliksni into Revenant Scorns and begins inhabiting an Awoken Spire deep within the Tangled Shore. To stop the assault, Mithrax recruits Variks's help. Variks, in turn, suggests capturing and interrogating the former Kell of Darkness, Eramis, as she was the only one alive during the age of prosperity on Riis, the Eliksni homeworld.

We find Eramis rallying Eliksni survivors in the ruins of Riis-Reborn. We capture her and save the refugees, but the rescue Ketch gets corrupted by Fikrul and crashes into the Helm, grounding it in the Last City. Eramis reveals that an Apothecary is still potentially alive but likely remains in hiding. She suggests disrupting Fikrul's endeavors in order to give the Apothecary hope to reveal themselves.

Fikrul did a lot of juicing in this episode (Image via Bungie)

Fikrul, in an attempt to bolster his claim to become Kell of Kells, reopens the Prison of Elders and revives the former titleholder, Wolf Kell Skolas. With such a legendary figure and formidable ally by his side, Fikrul had ensured a better claim to the title of Kell of Kells than Mithrax, Eramis, and even Variks.

In the following weeks, Mithrax's curse steadily worsened, and Eramis was freed by Eido to search for the Apothecary. Meanwhile, Fikrul unveiled the deeper reaches of the Awoken Spire where he created a separate dimension to house his Scorn. He revived some of his former Barons, namely:

Araskes, the Trickster

Hiraks, the Mindbender

Kaniks, the Mad Bomber

Pirrha, the Rifleman

Reksis Vahn, the Hangman

The Machinist

These Revenant Barons were spread across the Prison of Elders, Revenant Hives, and the Revenant Fortress. In our excursions into the Revenant Fortress, we discover that the Echo is a crystallized memory of Riis before its collapse at the hands of The Witness, and that the Apothecary is hiding within the Fortress.

After much persuasion and repeatedly killing the Revenant Barons, the Apothecary gives us the cure to Fikrul's Dark Ether. In a desperate push before Nezarec fully takes over Mithrax, we manage to kill Fikrul and wrest the Echo loose. The Echo then chooses Eramis as its new wielder, and she uses its power to cleanse Mithrax of Nezarec's curse.

Eramis, now an Echo-Bearer and a true Kell of Kells, leads any willing Eliksni toward their homeworld of Riis. Mithrax settles as the Kell of Light within the Last City. Variks becomes an associate of the House of Light, alongside the Spider. However, a new anomaly stirs deep within the destroyed remains of Europa's orbital platform and finds a new host.

