Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual Raid boss guide: Iatros, Inward-Turned

Iatros is the Wyvern boss that players must face as either the first, second, or third boss in Destiny 2's new Raid, The Desert Perpetual. Like many other encounters in this Raid, Iatros follows the mechanics that ask for heavy coordination between players. Most importantly, this specific encounter has narrow timing requirements with a very low margin for error.

Ad

This article will guide you through the Iatros boss fight, the mechanics, and how to start the damage phase.

Iatros boss mechanic explained in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual Raid

To start this encounter, divide your team into three parts. Three players must be assigned to three pillars across the arena. Two players will be assigned to clear enemies from the arena and fill up an hourglass, which will be explained later. One player must climb platforms to get a buff.

Ad

Trending

Now that you have your team divided into sections, here's what each of these roles means. But first, let us get accustomed to the layout of the arena.

Lay of the land and things to keep in mind:

The arena is divided into three sections, with three colored plates. The lowermost plate is the red plate; the middle one near the boss is the blue plate; the topmost one is the white plate. There is also a ring floating opposite of the blue plate, alongside an hourglass located right below the ring.

Ad

Three plates inside the boss arena of Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual (Image via Bungie)

Near each plate, a tower with three Confluxes will be located. The players assigned to these towers should stay near them, with the player assigned for climbing near one of the plates. Here's how to know which plate to stand near:

Ad

After starting the encounter, six Minotaurs named "Time's Burden" will spawn. Defeating this Minotaur will drop a collectible called "Chronon." The color of the Chronon will match that of the ring. Take six Chronons and jump through the ring. The color of the ring and the Chronons tell the Climber which plate to start on.

Buff on the plate for the Climber (Image via Bungie)

After the Hourglass is filled, the Climber will go to their corresponding plate, shoot a Conflux under the ring, and take a buff from the plate.

Ad

Diastole mechanic and Shooter role

The Diastole is a mechanic given to everyone in the arena after the Climber shoots the conflux under the ring. This mechanic has four charges, and launches the player into the air after the fourth charge.

The three Shooters' task now is to go to their assigned towers, and then shoot the Confluxes from bottom to top at the same time, when called out by Climber. We will explain the Climber's mechanics in the next section.

Ad

The ideal way to make the simultaneous shooting easier is to shoot just before the Diastole counting reaches 4.

Tower with three Confluxes in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In short, Shooters are to listen to the callouts from the Climber, and then shoot once the Diastole buff is about to hit 4.

Ad

Essentially, Shooters are destroying the Confluxes from bottom to top, and building platforms for the Climber to collect a specific buff from a lower level of the arena to a higher level.

Climber role and 'Absolute Temporality' buff

As the Climber, the task is to head to the colored plate that matches the ring's color. After shooting the Conflux under the ring, take the buff, and the 'Absolute Temporality' will be active on you if you are the Climber. Now, the Shooters have shot the lowermost Conflux in their respective towers. Doing so spawns a bunch of platforms for the Climber to ascend.

Ad

Buff for Climbers on top of platforms in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

At the end of the platform, the Climber must get a buff and call out the shooters to build the second set of platforms. Now, the Shooters are to destroy the middle Conflux in their corresponding Towers. The Climber ascends more, calls out for the final set of Towers, and then collects the final buff.

Ad

Once the final buff gets collected by the Climber, DPS phase starts. The Wyvern boss will teleport to the portal from where the Climber did their mechanic. Hence, if the Climber collected the buff from red plate, the Wyvern will teleport to the red plate during DPS phase, and walk towards the middle.

Wipe mechanic and how to extend DPS phase

The wipe mechanic is the hourglass below the ring. Once the sand runs out from the Hourglass, all players will be killed. Hence, the team assigned to clear enemies must always keep track of the hourglass, defeat Minotaurs, collect Chronons, and jump through the ring.

Ad

Minotaur that drops Chronons for the Ring (Image via Bungie)

This must be done by one player during the DPS phase to extend the timer of damage, else everyone will be killed regardless.

Ad

Repeat everything until Iatros is killed.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More