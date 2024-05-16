Destiny 2 The Final Shape Exotic weapon changes: Divinity nerf, Necrochasm buff, Osteo Striga nerf, and more

Destiny 2 The Final Shape will bring in many Exotic changes, be it armor pieces or weapons. However, a recent blog post from the company sheds light on the weapon aspect, especially the Exotic ones. Since Exotic weapons have always been the driving force of any builds in the game, the company felt it might be high time to change the meta in the wake of a new expansion.

This article lists every Exotic weapon change listed in the May 15 blog post, including heavyweight names such as Osteo Striga, Divinity, Necrochasm, Dead Man's Tale, and many more.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

All Exotic weapon changes recently announced for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Here is a list of Exotic weapons that will be undergoing either significant changes to their core damage number or simply visuals in The Final Shape:

Divinity:

Divinity:

Everyone's favorite support Trace Rifle is getting a nerf yet again, only this time it's more towards the precision bubble build-up department rather than damage buff. Starting The Final Shape, Divnity will take 75% more time to generate the blue cage for precision damage. This will be unchanged in PvP.

Symmetry:

Symmetry:

The catalyst of this Exotic Arc Scout Rifle will add increased Reload Speed and Handling by ten alongside the Eddy Current perk. These effects will stack over the existing stats already present on the weapon.

Touch of Malice:

Touch of Malice:

The burn applied on combatants with the Darkness ball will stay for 3.5 seconds instead of two seconds.

Osteo Striga:

Osteo Striga:

The poison Submachine Gun seems to be getting another nerf, where the poison burst on kills will have a four-second cooldown. Note that the bursts from sustained damage will remain unchanged.

Necrochasm:

Necrochasm:

From one poison Exotic to another, Necrochasm is getting a much-needed buff in Destiny 2. The Auto Rifle's "Outlaw" catalyst perk is getting removed, only to be replaced by something called "One for Thrall."

Here are the effects of the catalyst:

Intrinsic perk will provide increased reload speed with precision kills.

Increased duration of burn applied by the Cursed Thrall explosion against combatants from two to 3.5 seconds.

One for Thrall: Damaging three combatants in quick succession provides a period of increased damage, range, and aim assist.

Lament:

Lament:

The healing effect after charging the weapon will be reduced by 20%. Additionally, the damage from the heavy chained attack will be reduced by 20%. Lament will benefit from the base damage buff changes applied in The Final Shape.

Dead Man's Tale:

Dead Man's Tale:

Cranial Spike will grant Stability alongside other stacks. Baseline RPM will be increased while hip-firing to 140 RPM from 130 RPM. Additionally, instead of damage-bonus with Cranial Spike stacks, a 15% increased damage will be gained at full stack.

Queenbreaker:

Queenbreaker:

Damage against bosses, mini-bosses, and Champions will be increased by 12%, alongside ammo reserves by three.

Eriana's Vow:

Eriana's Vow:

Will Ignite a combatant that had their Barrier or elemental shield depleted by the weapon.

Deterministic Chaos:

Deterministic Chaos:

Added with Intrinsic Anti-Barrier, alongside reworked bullet numbers for the debuffs. Every fourth shot will volatile a target, and every 16th shot will weaken.

