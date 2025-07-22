Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.3 full patch notes: Third Iteration fix, Cutting Edge game mode available, and more

The second weekly reset in Destiny 2's Edge of Fate expansion comes with a hefty update. Bungie has fixed one of the most broken bugs in the game, the Third Iteration Scout Rifle with Anti-Barrier perks, alongside other game modes, and more. Players will find most of the issues from Week 1 of the expansion fixed with the second weekly reset.

This article lists all the patch notes that came alongside Update 9.0.0.3 in The Edge of Fate expansion.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.3

1) Activities

Destinations

Destiny 2 Kepler (Image via Bungie)

Kepler

Fixed an issue where Kepler engram focusing at higher gear tiers incorrectly listed requirements.

These now correctly show Fabled and Mythic world tier quests as the requirements to unlock higher gear tier focusing.

The Portal

The Portal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where some Conquest modifiers were not displayed properly.

Fixed an issue where Players would only match with other players who were within 20 power in all PvE activities.

Players will now be able to match with players up to 100 power away.

Fixed an issue where extra drops were dropping at a lower-than-intended chance.

Fixed an issue where the Fireteam Ops Quickplay playlist was not advancing Guardian Rank objectives correctly.

Crucible

Cutting Edge

Game mode is now available!

Modifiers are now displayed properly.

Loadout restrictions now apply properly.

Competitive

Fixed an issue where Competitive Division did not reset back to 0.

Players who were Ascendant last Season and completed placements this Season will have their Competitive Division reset to Platinum I.

Raids and Dungeons

Legends tab for old Raids and Dungeons in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Vault of Glass

Fixed an issue that blocked players from accessing the raid.

Prophecy

Fixed an issue that blocked progression after the Cube encounter.

Duality

Fixed an issue where bells did not teleport players to the Nightmare realm.

Vanguard Ops

The Corrupted

Fixed an issue where players did not get teleported during the ogres encounter.

Liminality

Fixed a Weasel error that prevented players from starting the activity.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Abilities

General

Matterspark

Matterspark form in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the camera would spin when entering Matterspark when using mouse-and-keyboard controls at high FPS.

Fixed an issue where the camera rotation was too slow when using a controller.

Reduced motion blur, field of view change, and screen shake during the Matterspark dash.

Weapons

Third Iteration in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Third Iteration was doing more damage when used along with the Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle perk.

Note: Charged Amalgamation Rounds were not affected by this bug, and their damage is unchanged.

Fixed an issue where some Area Denial Grenade Launchers and Rocket Sidearms were receiving less ammo from ammo bricks than intended. The correct amounts are listed below:

Area Denial Frames

Base PvE Ammo Brick – three shots

Enhanced PvE Ammo Brick – six shots

Rocket Sidearms

Base PvE Ammo brick – six shots

Enhanced PvE Ammo Brick – 12 shots

Fixed an issue where Choir of One’s ammo reserves were incorrectly increased. Total ammo has been set to 225.

Fixed an issue where Sword's ammo reserves were incorrectly reduced. Reserves for Swords have been set back to pre-Edge of Fate values.

Fixed an issue where the Agape Hand Cannon could generate multiple stacks of Precision Instrument per burst.

Fixed an issue where Overload Perk for Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns would appear in players' weapon buff trays until they next reloaded or stowed the weapon, regardless of sustained fire.

Fixed an issue where Reaper's Tithe would deal inconsistent damage at max stacks.

Armor

Fixed an issue preventing the armor mod Distribution from being available.

Customization

Fixed an issue where the Chain Piston Ornament was not available for Synthoceps.

Apologies to the Knights of the Punch Table

Fixed an issue that was causing the Wings in the "Taking Flight" Holochip to be smaller than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Taking Flight Holochip was visible while in Matterspark form.

Fixed an issue where the Infernal Holochip was not available in collections.

Vendors

Fixed an issue where the One-Eyed Mask could not be focused at Ada-1.

Loadouts

Fixed an issue where extra slots were inaccessible to some players.

Currencies and Materials

Destination Materials can now be dismantled in stacks.

3) UI&UX

Fixed an issue where activities could be launched with modifiers from a different difficulty tier.

4) Bounties and Pursuits

Pursuits to acquire the catalysts for prior Season Pass Exotic weapons will now properly reflect progress earned from Portal activities.

5) Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where audio was dropping in and out on PS5.

Fixed an issue where higher resolutions would cause mouse blocking problems on Steam.

Fixed an issue where Ultrawide screen settings would cause mouse problems on PC platforms.

6) Localization

Fixed an issue where the in-game product page for The Final Shape in Japanese was presented in the wrong language.

Fixed several incorrect voice lines and translations.

7) General

The Exotic Sparrow, Enneachord, is now available to claim by owners of The Year of Prophecy in addition to owners of The Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition.

