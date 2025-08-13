Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.5 full patch notes: Anti-cheat, Wishful Ignorance nerf, and more

Destiny 2 is going steady with the first few weeks of a new expansion. The game has already seen different patch notes released alongside every single reset since launch, further stabilizing as days progress. The most recent update, version 9.0.0.5, is another 1000-word-long note that goes over some of the game-breaking bugs, alongside fixing some annoying issues that have stayed for the last few weeks.

This article lists all the changes made to the game with Update 9.0.0.5, on August 12.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.5

1) Activities

Solo Portal Ops in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Portal

Portal training tiers are now disabled for players upon reaching Power 200.

Modifier reloading in Solo and Fireteam Ops is now possible after reaching Power 200 even if the training tiers were never completed.

Fixed an issue where the reward multipliers in the reward forecast and the activity complete post-game carnage report were not correct (in different directions) when under Fireteam Power, unless a loadout changes mid-activity.

Fixed an issue where players could not reconnect in Grandmaster Portal activities if they were disconnected.

Fixed an issue where players at exactly 450 Power who received grade A scores would receive no scored rewards.

Crucible

Crucible Ops in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Trials

Fixed an issue where the Trials by Firing Squad seasonal challenge was not rewarding Trials gear when claimed.

Fixed an issue where Lighthouse chest rewards were sometimes giving a lower gear tier than expected.

Fixed an issue where Trials' gilding Triumphs were not counting medal progress.

Fixed an issue where the efficiency display was displaying incorrect stats on the scoreboard for Trials.

Fixed an issue where special ammo was being refreshed each round in Trials.

Crucible Ops

Fixed an issue where bonus focus rewards would sometimes not drop.

Fixed an issue where the featured reward would sometimes not drop.

Updated competitive weapon drop chance to now trigger on activity completion instead of victory.

Updated additional reward chance to now be earned by all players, instead of only one player on each team.

Increased the gear tier earned by B+ grade at reward ranks bronze and silver.

C+ and B-grade thresholds have been lowered for reward rank copper and bronze.

This improves the chances that players will receive a bonus drop and a bonus focus drop.

Vanguard

Fixed an issue where the daily Nightfall playlist activity would sometimes not be available.

Raid and Dungeon

Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)

Reduced incoming Strand grenade damage on Atheon in Vault of Glass.

Fixed an issue where some players could not access specific dungeons after picking up their associated quests.

Fixed an issue where the Decoherence Imminent debuff in The Desert Perpetual would sometimes disappear.

UI/UX

We’ve restored the Director’s vibrancy to its pre-9.0.0 visuals, with additional minor aesthetic enhancements to complement post-The Final Shape layout changes.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Destiny 2 Titan (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Armor

Titan

Wishful Ignorance

Reduced maximum damage bonus in PvE activities from 200% to 120%.

Warlock

Verity’s Brow and Spirit of Verity

Updated to give Strand’s grapple melee an additive damage increase instead of a multiplicative one.

Increased the maximum grapple melee damage bonus from 100% to 170%.

Armor Mods

Fixed an issue where some ammo generation chest mods were not working in the Crucible.

Fixed an issue where tuning mods were not properly saved to loadouts.

Weapons

Destiny 2 Bow (Image via Bungie)

Bows

Fixed an issue where Fortunate Star had the wrong intrinsic perk of Precision when it was intended to have the Lightweight intrinsic.

This Bow was built to be lightweight with those animations, visuals, and stat/perk combos.

Players should see this update on their previously acquired versions of the weapon.

Fixed an issue where Fortunate Star, when dropped at Gear Tier 2 and higher, would drop with a non-enhanced version of Eye of the Storm.

Players should see the perk become enhanced on previously acquired versions of the weapon that were Gear Tier 2 and higher.

Hand Cannons

Fixed an issue where the Aureus Neutralizer Trials Spreadshot Hand Cannon had a lower-than-expected stat package.

Fixed an issue where Phoneutria Fera’s zoom was set to 14 instead of 12, and the hip fire reticle was displaying when aiming down sights.

Exotic Weapons

Vigilance Wing

Fixed an issue where the weapon was not correctly improving health recovery when Last Stand was active. Now grants +100 Health stat when the perk is active.

Dead Messenger

Reduced wave damage against players so it can no longer kill in a single shot if all three waves impact.

Weapon Perks

Burning Ambition

Reduced the Scorch stacks applied by Primary ammo weapons to already Scorched players by 6. Unchanged against combatants.

Enhanced One-Two Punch

Fixed an issue where the buff text was not displaying when the perk was active on primary ammo weapons.

Abilities

General

Movement

Default player movement speed and jump height are now equal to pre-9.0.0 tier 3 Mobility for Titans and Warlocks, and tier 4 Mobility for Hunters.

Kepler

Final blows while in Matterball now grant Special and Heavy ammo progress.

Solstice

Fixed an issue where the Solar Flare orb had no HUD melee icon.

Fixed an issue where Solstice Scorched Crucible Ops matches were not progressing the first step of the Celebrating Solstice quest.

Titan

Flechette Storm

Fixed an issue where Flechette Storm could be used indefinitely when holding a Solstice Solar Flare orb.

Hunter

Tempest Strike

Damage now correctly procs Combination Blow.

Warlock

Handheld Supernova

Increased damage vs. combatants by 20%.

Seasonal Artifact

Implement of Curiosity Artifact in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Updated the Artifact Perk "Shieldcrush" to give Strand’s grapple melee an additive damage increase instead of a multiplicative one.

Quests and Pursuits

Fix an issue where some players could not restart the Altar of Relativity after performing the Rite of Ignition for Step 11 in The Edge of Fate quest.

Fixed an issue with the Portal’s "Body Counting" daily challenge was not progressing faster with Guardian kills.

3) General

Fixed an issue where the Tier 5 Giver's Blessing from the Altar of Relativity required completing more Triumphs than were available in the Kepler Title.

Note: The Title only requires 24 of the 29 triumphs, but this weapon requires ALL 29.

Reduced the frequency of Eververse messaging appearing when logging in or returning to orbit.

Music will now play as expected when multiple Guardians interact with the Life of the Party multiplayer emote.

