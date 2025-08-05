Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.5 full patch notes: Encore fix, Desert Perpetual Raid power reduced, and more

Destiny 2's newest update is a major mid-season patch that goes over some of the game-breaking issues from launch. While some of them are bugs, others are tweaks to make the game more convenient for players. However, a list as big as this indicates that there were several different parts of the expansion that needed fixing.

Ad

This article lists every fix implemented with Update 9.0.0.5 with the August 5 weekly reset.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.5

1) Activities

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate location, Kepler (Image via Bungie)

Ad

Trending

The Edge of Fate

Fixed an issue where Relocator II would not be granted to some players when completing the Saturnism mission.

Fixed an issue where players could become blocked from progressing The Edge of Fate campaign by acquiring Strangelets while playing with other players on Fabled or Mythic world tiers.

Fixed an issue where players could not complete the Dark Academia quest until after completing The Outer Steppes Strangelet, despite being able to pick it up before completion.

Ad

Portal

Poral in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Low Gravity modifier will no longer be randomly assigned for Quickplay Playlists or matchmade Fireteam Ops.

Fixed an issue in Encore where the mid-activity chest could reward players more than once after intentional fireteam wipes.

This activity has now been re-enabled in Pinnacle Ops.

Fireteam/Solo Ops' master playlists now have their combatant tier modifier inform players that they need to be prepared for champions of any type.

Grappler score penalty was increased to 4 Red Arrows, alongside the gameplay changes (detailed below), and is now re-enabled.

We’ll continue to monitor its usage and adjust scoring if required.

Lowered the minimum Power requirement for matchmaking into Expert Fireteam Ops.

Fixed an issue where Reward Banners were not playing at the end of every Portal activity as expected.

Fixed an issue where players could soft-lock themselves in the Conflux Solo Op by progressing too quickly.

Ad

Raid and Dungeon

The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)

Legacy raid and dungeon activities have had their combat difficulty for normal and master modes reduced by ten Power.

Base combat difficulty in the Desert Perpetual raid has been reduced by ten Power.

The Cutthroat Combat raid feat has been reduced by ten Power.

Was +40 combatant power, is now +30.

The requirements for the Combined Mastery Triumph have been lowered to require only one completion at base difficulty.

Gear reward tiers will depend on the number of feats active. Instead of getting a T1 reward previously, you will get a T2 reward. Layering on additional feats will increase difficulty but also help you get to T3 rewards and beyond.

Ad

Lost Sectors

Fixed an issue where players would spawn outside of the K1 Logistics Lost Sector on Expert or Master difficulties.

Crucible

Fixed an issue where Quitter Protection was not functioning in the Competitive playlist and Trials of Osiris playlists.

Fixed an issue where sprinting would degrade over time in an activity and eventually stop working.

This issue may still occur in some cases: we are currently investigating a more permanent fix.

Ad

2) Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where the Armor 2.0 versions of the Wishful Ignorance and Mataidoxia Exotics could not be masterworked.

Fixed an issue where applying the ornaments of new gear incorrectly provided additional damage resistance through the new gear bonus.

Weapons

The Queenbreaker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Weapons

Ad

Fixed an issue causing Queenbreaker's single-shot mode to not blind targets.

Fixed an issue where seekers spawned by the Hierarchy of Needs ring were not tracking correctly.

Fixed an issue where having Conditional Finality equipped would give other equipped weapons the ability to stun Overload Champions.

Fixed an issue where Vex Mythoclast’s rate of fire had been unintentionally reduced.

Weapon perks

Fixed an issue causing Paracausal Affinity's damage bonus to grant no bonus damage.

Reduced the effectiveness of the first two tiers of Elemental Honing on non-Kinetic weapons against players.

Ad

General weapon fixes

Fixed an issue where not all pre-Edge of Fate special and heavy ammo weapons had the correct ammo generation-enhancing mods present.

Fixed an issue where the Adept Icarus mod couldn't be applied.

Fixed an issue where adjusting mag size on Rocket Assisted Pulse Rifles could generate ammo from nothing.

Abilities

Season: Reclamation in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Titan

Ad

Throwing Hammer (melee)

Reverted hammer bounce behavior and pickup cooldown to pre-The Edge of Fate state.

Seasonal Artifact

Fixed an issue where the Tangled Web artifact mod would not suspend Champions.

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Daze artifact mod would trigger repeatedly when used against some Champions.

Fixed an issue where the Fever and Chill artifact mod would sometimes apply the damage bonus from Radiant to the shot that activated it.

Ad

Gameplay Modifiers

Grapple Modifier

Reduced passive energy gain and will now grant increasing amounts of grenade energy on defeating combatants, depending on tier.

Customization

Fixed an issue affecting the visibility of the Blackletter ornament set for Warlocks, allowing them to be acquired again.

Fixed an issue causing the Taking Flight holochip’s wings to be dimmer than intended.

Vendors

A one-time offer of 200 Unstable Cores is available to all players due to an issue during The Edge of Fate’s launch week, causing some players to lose Cores. This offer can be claimed from Master Rahool.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Vanguard Arms armor reward displayed “You have already claimed an armor piece from the Vanguard Armory this week,” when it had not been claimed yet.

This will now correctly inform players they must reach this week’s rank 7 or 12 armory requisition to claim their weekly reward.

Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from focusing on Exotic armor that they had previously acquired.

Fixed an issue where a small number of players were only receiving specific Exotic armors from Exotic engrams.

Ad

3) General

Updated the The Edge of Fate campaign skip to provide additional details on the Power level of gear provided to the characters using the skip.

Fixed an issue causing the Buy Ranks button on the Rewards Pass to appear when not expected.

Fixed the tutorial prompt for Matterspark’s "charge" to update with non-default key bindings for the Vehicle Primary Fire control mapping.

A Call to Arms Bonus no longer incorrectly displays on Conqueror triumphs.

Fixed an issue where some Hobgoblins with Banes would sometimes glow extremely brightly.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More