Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.7 full patch notes: Starfire Protocol buff, Caldera skip fix, and more

Destiny 2's new weekly reset brought in quite a significant change in the sandbox, despite being relatively small in size. From skip fixes to buff of a popular build, the recent 9.0.0.7 patch is set to keep players engaged for the next seven days.

From the recent reset until the Ash and Iron, there are no major plans for the game. Hence, it will be a dry period except for the new weekend event, Heavy Metal, scheduled for the first week of September.

This article lists all the patch notes for the newest Destiny 2 patch on August 19.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.0.0.7

1) Activities

Destiny 2 Kepler open world (Image via Bungie)

The Edge of Fate

Fixed an issue where "Kepler Gear" continued to display as a reward in the activity tooltip for Kepler weekly missions after first completion.

Actual rewards from the weekly missions have not changed.

Both weekly missions still drop a high-tier piece of Kepler gear once per week on first completion; this is unchanged.

The Time Latch Missions playlist is the best activity to get random higher-tier Kepler gear, or The Sieve when it's active.

Fixed a rare issue where players could become blocked from progressing The Edge of Fate campaign.

The Portal

Fixed an issue where the opening objective in the Caldera Solo Ops activity could be partially skipped.

Both the Vex shield cubes and the dark matter mounds must now be destroyed to progress.

2) UI/UX

Portal UI in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Solo Ops playlist now allows players to return to Orbit after completion, without forcing them to start a new activity.

We’ve adjusted the thresholds for when combatants and activities visually display as “hard” or “very hard” to better align with changes to the sandbox in The Edge of Fate and more accurately communicate difficulty to players.

Bumped the threshold for "hard" (sword icons) by 20 Power: Combatants will now display sword icons in their nameplates when they are 30 Power above you.

Bumped the threshold for "very hard" (skull icons) by 10 Power. Combatants will now display skull icons in their nameplates when they are 50 Power above you.

Please note, this is a purely visual change, and combatant difficulty relative to player Power has not been changed at this time.

3) Gameplay and Investment

Empowering Rift in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Armor

Warlock

Starfire Protocol

Increased the Fusion Grenade energy returns on Starfire Protocol for empowered or radiant weapon hits from 3.5% to 5%.

Weapons

Fixed an issue with Destabilizing Rounds that would cause the perk to not grant volatile rounds under poor network conditions.

Quests and Pursuits

Reduced the number of seasonal challenges needed to claim Top Challenger and its large pile of Bright Dust to 42. This must be completed and claimed before Ash & Iron launches on September 9.

4) General

Removed audio feedback from the Solstice Lustrous armor set two-piece perk (Photogalvanic) to prevent it from playing repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where the Slow and Small modifier would occasionally cause audio problems.

Fixed an issue where shield charging sounds would occasionally get stuck while the Brawn modifier was active.

