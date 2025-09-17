Destiny 2 Update 9.1.0.1 full patch notes: Power reward drop changes, Exotic tweaks, ability changes, and more

The overall sentiment regarding Destiny 2 among the community is at an all-time low. Players didn't get the promised power leveling changes with the Ash & Iron update, alongside recent accusations of the company pulling out decent-looking armor pieces from in-game grind, and then replacing them with re-skinned pieces.

Regardless, the developers released a hotfix with the weekly reset on September 16, while also promising to address some major issues that the playerbase has pointed out.

This article lists the full patch notes of Update 9.1.0.1, released on September 16.

Disclaimer: Destiny 2 patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.1.0.1

1) Activities

Raid

The Desert Perpetual in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Desert Perpetual

Increased the number of Spoils of Coquest rewarded for encounter completions in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual.

0 Feats: 10 Spoils

1 Feat: 10 Spoils

2 Feats: 20 Spoils

3 Feats: 20 Spoils

4 Feats: 30 Spoils

5 Feats: 30 Spoils

Crucible

Improved bonus engram rewards for winning matches on a completed Lighthouse Passage.

Increased drop chance to 50% from 29% and 30% if your longest win streak was 5x or 6x, respectively.

Increased drop chance to 75% from 33% on a Flawless win.

Bonus engrams for a 5x or better win streak will drop at +1 tier relative to the reward package.

Drop chance for 1x-4x remains the same, scaling from 25% to 28%.

Fixed an issue where Bonus Focus from Crucible Ops would drop at the incorrect power.

Portal

Portal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Featured Armor scoring bonus is now granted to all players by default, no matter what gear they are wearing.

Reduced modifier bonus requirements to hit B and higher grades slightly from 200-399 and significantly from 400-499.

Getting a B/B+ in 300-499 now gives you at least a +1 Power upgrade and getting an A or A+ in 450-499 now gives a +2 Power upgrade.

Earning an A or A+ grade from 500 to 550 will now reward +1 Power on your activity completion rewards.

Prime Engrams.

All power bands: Players will have a chance for a Prime Engram drop per Portal Activity completion reward.

From 450 to 500: Prime Engram Power increased up to +3 power (was +2).

Grandmaster Portal activities will no longer remove revive tokens when the timer hits zero.

Note: The previous behavior will still be active on Conquests and Ultimate difficulty.

Scores in Portal activities above 1,250,000 now grant Tier 5 completion rewards for Platinum reward ranks and above.

Known issue: Sometimes, instead of a T5 engram, a T4 engram will show in the activity customization screen when the Reward Score Forecast is above 1,250,000 for Platinum reward ranks. You will still receive Tier 5 rewards if you reach a score above 1,250,000.

Increased timers on many Fireteam and Pinnacle Ops Portal activities. Numbers listed are the base completion times and will scale up at Expert difficulty and above.

Battleground: Behemoth - 13 minutes

Battleground: Conduit - 13 minutes

Battleground: Oracle - 13 minutes

Proving Grounds - 11 minutes

Liminality - 18 minutes

The Devil’s Lair - 11 minutes

The Inverted Spire - 19 minutes

The Glassway - 11 minutes

Hypernet Current - 11 minutes

Fallen S.A.B.E.R. - 11 minutes

The Insight Terminus - 11 minutes

Widow’s Court - 39 minutes

The Coil - 35 minutes

Savathun’s Spire - 13 minutes

The Whisper - 13 minutes

Encore - 25 minutes

Kell’s Fall - 19 minutes

Starcrossed - 17 minutes

Avalon - 35 minutes

Presage - 20 minutes

Increased the number of end activity engrams for many strikes and Battlegrounds (and other Fireteam Ops activities).

Activity Current Reward Count New Reward Count Battleground: Conduit 1 2 Battleground: Delve 1 2 Battleground: Oracle 1 2 Liminality 2 3 Proving Grounds 1 2 Savathun’s Spire 1 2 The Devils’ Lair 1 2 The Glassway 1 2 Fallen SABER 1 2 Insight Terminus 1 2 The Inverted Spire 2 3 Hypernet Current 1 2 Onslaught: Midtown 3 4 Onslaught: Widow’s Court 4 5 The Coil 3 4 All Expeditions 1 2 Contest of Elders 3 4

Added back the mid-activity chests to the Whisper, Starcrossed, and Encore Pinnacle Ops.

Removed the Oscillation, Grappler, Hypercritical, and Match Game modifiers from being selected in the matchmade versions of Portal activities.

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes dying when teleporting from one area to the next in Reclaim.

Fixed an issue where the new weapon loadout restriction modifiers were not allowing players to use all featured Legendary and Exotic armors.

Fixed an issue where rewards from the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. conquest were spawning in a different area than the chest, then pushing it to the Postmaster.

Fixed an issue where the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. conquest did not have the same scoring modifiers as the Portal version of the activity.

Fixed an issue where Presage would automatically wipe players when its internal timer ran out. This timer is longer active while the activity is in the portal.

Fixed an issue where Battleground Oracle could not achieve a base 10,000 activity score.

Fixed an issue where the Double Bonus Focus accelerator was not dropping two Bonus Focus items the first time you get each Bonus Focus each day.

Fixed an issue where the Not Swap modifier would not remove ammo if equipped items were swapped while the player was dead.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Exotic Armor

Hunter

Cyrtarachne's Facade in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Spirit of the Cyrtarachne

Woven Mail duration increased to ten seconds from six.

This was a change from Update 9.1.0 that has now been reverted.

Abilities

Hunter

Gambler's Dodge

In PvP, reduced melee-energy gain at 100 Melee stat from 80% to 50%.

Dodging near an enemy player still doubles this amount.

Tempest Strike

Fixed an issue where Tempest Strike would activate inconsistently with Combination Blow.

Power and Progression

Increased the effect of the Armorer ghost mods on the drop chance of their related Armor Archetype.

The drop chance of the related archetype will be approximately 33% (increased from 25%).

Due to the nature of random chance, it may take significantly more than 3 drops for the effect to become noticeable.

We have carefully verified that these mods are successfully modifying the archetype drop rate.

3) Quests and Pursuits

Season pass in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Seasonal Hub's Weekly Reward Track will now award 50 Chronologs at Rank 18 each week, for up to 2600 annually. To accommodate this addition, the following shifts have also occurred:

Rank 6 will now offer the two Enhancement Prisms previously offered on Rank 8.

Rank 8 will now offer 23 Strange Coins, rather than the 17 previously offered on Rank 11.

While this is an increase for this reward, the total number of Strange Coins on the track has been reduced from 41 to 34.

Rank 11 will now offer the 50 Unstable Cores previously offered on Rank 13.

Rank 13 will now offer the one Ascendant Shard previously offered on Rank 16.

Rank 16 will now offer the one Exotic Cipher previously offered on Rank 17.

Rank 17 will now offer the 450 Bright Dust previously offered on Rank 18.

Fixed an issue where seasonal challenges from the first part of Reclamation could still be completed but not claimed, causing visual issues.

4) General

The visuals for the earned Iron Banner set have been replaced and will use those of the Ancient Majesty set.

Fixed an issue where the Obsidian Durasteel, Cyborg Nemesis, and Marauder Progeny universal ornaments cannot be equipped.

Fixed an issue where Bright Dust prices for some Armor Ornament Set pieces sold in Eververse were too high. Refunds for the Bright Dust price difference will be provided at a later date.

Fixed an issue causing the Titan Gladius Mark ornament to crash Destiny 2. The ornament’s intended appearance has been restored.

