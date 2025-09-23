Destiny 2 Update 9.1.0.2 full patch notes: Increased power gains, Raid loot buff, endless Exotic farming, and more

Destiny 2 enters the third week for the Ash & Iron update, where players can enjoy a bit of a buff to power gains and loot pool. The newest Raid, The Desert Perpetual, is now expected to drop Tier 3 at its base, alongside increased power from all encounters. Furthermore, Legacy Raids and Dungeons can be farmed endlessly for the tied Exotics.

The 9.1.0.2 patch is live with the September 23 weekly reset, bringing in the changes mentioned above, and additional updates.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned here are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.1.0.2

1) Activities

Raid and Dungeon

The Desert Perpetual Raid in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Desert Perpetual

Increased Power gains in The Desert Perpetual raid between 300-400 Power with any number of feats, and up to 500 for two+ feats. Epic raid further improves Power gains between 300 up to cap with four+ feats.

The Desert Perpetual raid rewards now drop at Tier 3, with additional feats increasing chances for Tier upgrades.

The Cutthroat Combatants modifier now counts as two feats when determining reward quality.

General

Removed weekly lockout on Exotic weapon rewards in legacy raid and dungeon activities. These now have a chance to drop each time their source encounter is completed.

Portal

Portal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Removed mention of seasonal gear being a factor in the Reward Score Multiplier in the Portal activity customization screen's tooltip and PGCR's tooltips.

This is purely a visual change. The functionality was changed in a previous live update.

Fixed an issue where the Extinction modifier was not functioning as intended.

This modifier can now be selected in Ultimate difficulty Portal activities.

Ultimate Conquest: Hypernet and Ultimate Conquest: //node.ovrd.AVALON// are now available to players.

All Reclaim activities have had matchmaking added to them as a permanent option.

Brigs will now do more damage in Reclaim activities across all difficulties.

Fixed an issue where the Pressure Cooker modifier did not allow players to receive their time score bonus.

Fixed an issue where Taken blights were doing too much damage to players at higher difficulties in The Whisper Pinnacle Op.

Fixed an issue causing players to encounter GUITAR errors in the Contest of Elders activity.

Fixed an issue where the Dungeon: Nightmare of Gahlran Pinnacle Op required Shadowkeep campaign completion to launch.

Crucible

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where lobby balancing in Trials had not been disabled as intended in Update 9.1.0.

General

Fixed an issue where the Devil’s Lair and Disgraced strikes were unable to be completed.

2) Gameplay and Investment

Exotic Armor

Warlock

Chromatic Fire

Returned the Super-based elemental keyword application to Chromatic Fire's explosions.

Contraverse Hold

Reinstated the energy return for Vortex grenades as well as their ability to trigger the Exotic perk twice.

Hunter

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Fixed an issue where Young Ahamkara's Spine wasn't granting the correct amount of grenade energy when killing players with an ability.

It should now always give the intended +8% in PvP and +33% in PvE (before stat scaling).

Weapons

Exotic Weapons

The Queenbreaker in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Grand Overture

Total reserves have increased to 58 from 48.

Graviton Spike

Reduced bonus AoE damage on Stasis Overcharged hits vs. players from 30 to one.

Sturm

Fixed an issue with Sturm Overcharge shots where they were buffing outgoing damage from any source.

Fixed an issue where kills from sources other than Together Forever weapons were able to grant Sturm Overcharge shots.

The Queenbreaker

Reverted the 8% nerf to damage vs bosses.

Reverted the 15% nerf to the charge time bonus from Combat Sights.

New Land Beyond

Fixed an issue where the catalyst was not activating at 20 stacks of The Master.

Weapon fixes

Fixed an issue where Lightweight Frame Sword attacks without ammo while airborne allowed players to deal massive damage to targets.

Fixed an issue where players could apply a MIDA Mini-Tool ornament to the Haliaetus Rocket Launcher.

Abilities

General

Stats

Fixed an issue where the Grenade and Melee stats were giving less passive energy regeneration than intended.

General

Fixed an issue where the Vigilant Seraph Robes Warlock chest piece would clip into the player's POV when aiming down sights on some weapons.

Silver prices for the Episode: Heresy Stasis Armor set, finishers, and emotes have been reduced to their intended amount. Refunds for the Silver price difference will be provided at a later date.

Fixed an issue where purchasing an Archived Pass from the Monument to Seasons Past would not provide Chronologs if the Consumables inventory was full. Lost Chronologs will be provided to those affected at a later date.

Fixed an issue where the Astral Stasis Drake Hunter Cowl ornament could not be equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Starside Introductions emblem was not appearing in Collections.

Fixed an issue where a cloudy visual effect would appear when using the Frosted Retinue Ornament for the Mask of Fealty.

Fixed an issue causing the Sun's Apex Cloak to become unexpectedly cut off when worn.

Fixed an issue where players who had reached Rank 100 on the Reclamation Rewards Pass were receiving Bright Engrams as though Reclamation was still active.

The Bungie.net digital reward for opting in to e-mails has been updated to be an Exotic Engram.

The icons for the recently updated Iron Banner armor set have been updated to match their new visuals.

