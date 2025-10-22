Destiny 2 Update 9.1.5.2 full patch notes: Unstable Cores removed, ability buffs, and more

The recent patch with Destiny 2's weekly reset on October 21 removed an entire currency from the game. Unstable Cores, used to infuse a gear to a higher power above 200, has now been replaced with a fixed cost of Enhancement Cores and Glimmer. Furthermore, players will also see adjustments on several of their abilities.
This article lists all the patch notes mentioned with Update 9.1.5.2.
Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned here are based on Bungie's official website.
Full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 9.1.5.2.
1) Gameplay and Investment
Power and Progression
Infusion Costs
- Unstable Cores have been deprecated as the currency used for Infusion. They have been replaced with a flat cost of one Enhancement Core and 5,000 Glimmer across all Power levels.
- Additionally, Unstable Cores will no longer be granted when dismantling gear.
Exotic Armor
Stronghold
- Fixed an issue where Stronghold wasn't providing Ergo Sum with infinite guard and max Guard Resistance.
Weapons
Weapon perks
- Fixed an issue where enhanced Controlled Burst wasn't gaining improved duration over the base perk.
Abilities
Titan
Prismatic
- Shiver Strike Melee
- Prismatic Shiver Strike now refunds 80% when not hitting a target in PvE and 40% in PvP as intended.
Hunter
Solar
- On Your Mark Aspect
- Removed cooldown on building On Your Mark stacks in PvE.
- Precision Hand Cannon hits now grant two stacks of On Your Mark.
- Precision hits and final blows at ten stacks now refresh On Your Mark.
Warlock
Void
- Vortex Grenades
- Fixed an issue where Vortex Grenade was pushing some larger enemy types instead of pulling them.
2) Activities
Portal
- Removed challenge modifiers from matchmaking.
- Elemental Hungers
- Volatile Shields
- Match Game
- Lightning Crystals
- Cosmic Super Conductors
- Ashes to Ashes
- Slow and Small
- Energy Drain
- Haste
- Antisurge
- The Heliostat Pinnacle Op now properly shows that Barrier Champions will be in the activity at higher difficulties.
- Fixed an issue where breaking Vex crystals in the Heliostat mission would not grant Wolfsbane intrinsics to all players in the fireteam.
- Fixed an issue where some Dungeon Lairs may have multiple options for limited revive token skulls.
- Fixed an issue where loot from the Contest of Elders Pinnacle Op would go directly to the Postmaster.
The Desert Perpetual
- Updated the Network Technician Triumph to accurately reflect the completed state of the Atlas & Almanac quest.
- In The Desert Perpetual base and epic versions of Agraios, prevented timing cases where alignment could cause multiple bosses to target the fireteam with Variable Elimination.
3) General
- A refund of 300 or 600 Bright Dust is now available on Special Deliveries for players who overpaid when acquiring one or two pieces of Bright Dust armor ornaments, respectively, during Week 1 of Ash & Iron. Players who purchased three or more ornaments will also receive an additional, separate refund directly to their Bright Dust balance for the remaining Bright Dust owed.
- Fixed an issue where the new competitive emblem for reaching Ascendant III was not visible in Collections.
- Fixed an issue where the Featherfine shader was using the same visuals as the Iron Valus shader.
- The Rewards Pass ship's name has now been updated for all supported languages.
Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee