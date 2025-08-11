  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 12 to 19): Final Solstice week, core changes, and more

Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 12 to 19): Final Solstice week, core changes, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 11, 2025 22:36 GMT
Destiny 2 Kepler open world (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Kepler open world (Image via Bungie)

The second week of the annual Solstice event in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate will give players more time to farm for high-tier gear pieces. Players should note that the August 12 reset will also mark the event's final week, providing a limited time for everyone to farm. Additionally, there also seems to be a scoring multiplier scheduled with the reset, making it easier for Guardians to get better rewards.

Ad

This article lists all the content coming with the August 12 reset in The Edge of Fate.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 12)

Solstice reward shop in the event hub of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Solstice reward shop in the event hub of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all the content players can expect with the August 12 reset:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Campaign mission reset.
  • New seasonal challenges.
  • Second and the final week of the Solstice event.
  • Solstice Scorch Crucible playlist.
  • Increased score multiplier in Portal activities.
  • Trials of Osiris returns.
  • The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.
  • New Seasonal Hub objectives.
  • Shattered Ruins Ascendant challenge.

1) Score multiplier in Portal

Starting on August 12, players can gain an increased score by doing even the minimum inside a Portal activity. This means that avoiding the bonus objective can still get players to the maximum score, resulting in increased reward drops.

Ad

Hence, everyone can steamroll through a mission and continue doing so to get a higher power gear piece in a short amount of time.

2) Final Solstice week

From August 12 to 19, players will have one final chance to farm Tier 5 gear pieces solely from the Solo Ops, alongside some of the best event-exclusive weapons released in recent years. Both the Festival Flight and the Yeartide Apex are worthy weapons to pursue in the Solstice event, alongside the famous glow that this event is usually known for.

Ad

Additionally, the Flamekeeper seal is also available, where players can simply get the standard seal or gild it further.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications