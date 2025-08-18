Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 19 to 26): Core resets, new update, and more

The weekly reset on August 19 is set to start a pretty dry period for the next two weeks in Destiny 2. After the end of Solstice, players will return to the usual power grind, as there won't be any new gear pieces to pursue. However, some of the core changes should remain interesting, as anyone looking to get high-tier armor, weapon, or Exotic, can do so with the reset.

This article lists all changes coming to the weekly reset on August 19, following the Solstice event.

Every upcoming content scheduled for the Destiny 2 weekly reset on August 19

Encore mission first chest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a summarized version of all the significant content coming with the August 19 reset:

Campaign mission reset.

New seasonal challenges.

Trials of Osiris returns.

The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.

New Seasonal Hub objectives.

Update 9.0.0.7 hotfix.

Keep of Honed Edges Ascendant challenge.

1) Update 9.0.0.7

Bungie has been fixing both minor and major issues in the game since the expansion launch, most of which are related to bugs. Players can expect downtime before the integration of this new patch, as there has always been one in every reset.

While the upcoming reset is pretty dry, a weekly event, Heavy Metal, will arrive on September 2, with the following week marking the arrival of the Ash and Iron update. So players can expect new content after the next two resets

2) Raid reset

The Raid Exotic loot pool will reset on August 19, allowing players to have a go at the Strand Rocket Launcher three times in three different characters. There is always the option to go for five-feat Raids as well, all available in a single Desert Perpetual run.

