  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 26 to September 2): Final week of challenges, core changes, and more

Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 26 to September 2): Final week of challenges, core changes, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 26, 2025 00:59 GMT
Ada-1 in the Shooting Range (Image via Bungie)
Ada-1 in the Shooting Range (Image via Bungie)

The new weekly reset on August 26 marks the final for the batch of Destiny 2 seasonal challenges in The Edge of Fate. Unlike most of the challenges that came before, this set of tasks will soon disappear and will be replaced by new ones in Ash and Iron. Hence, players have limited time to complete them and gain the EXP.

Ad

This article lists all significant content updates scheduled for the weekly reset on August 26.

Every content worth doing in the upcoming Destiny 2 reset (August 26)

Destiny 2 Kepler (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 Kepler (Image via Bungie)

Here is a summarized version of all the content coming on August 26:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Campaign mission reset.
  • Final set of seasonal challenges in the first half.
  • Trials of Osiris returns.
  • The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.
  • New Seasonal Hub objectives.
  • Update 9.0.0.8 hotfix
  • Agonarch Abyss Ascendant challenge.

Final challenges before Ash and Iron:

The upcoming weekly challenges scheduled for the August 26 reset will be the final tasks before new objectives arrive in the Ash and Iron update. Hence, players have a couple of weeks to complete every challenge for rewards and EXP before the major update on September 9.

Ad

Update 9.0.0.8

A new update will be implemented with the weekly reset on August 26. While not much is known about some of the upcoming changes, Bungie did mention one adjustment they are planning with the reset, as officially stated in their most recent blog post.

The developers have said the following:

"We are increasing the time limits in Fireteam Ops direct launch matchmaking tiers, giving players significantly more time to complete challenging matchmade Grandmasters. This should help players reach A grades more consistently, resulting in better rewards."
Ad

Typically, there will be downtime before the patch rolls out at 10 am PST, with the expected downtime of one and a half hours.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications