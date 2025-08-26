Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 26 to September 2): Final week of challenges, core changes, and more

The new weekly reset on August 26 marks the final for the batch of Destiny 2 seasonal challenges in The Edge of Fate. Unlike most of the challenges that came before, this set of tasks will soon disappear and will be replaced by new ones in Ash and Iron. Hence, players have limited time to complete them and gain the EXP.

This article lists all significant content updates scheduled for the weekly reset on August 26.

Every content worth doing in the upcoming Destiny 2 reset (August 26)

Destiny 2 Kepler (Image via Bungie)

Here is a summarized version of all the content coming on August 26:

Campaign mission reset.

Final set of seasonal challenges in the first half.

Trials of Osiris returns.

The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.

New Seasonal Hub objectives.

Update 9.0.0.8 hotfix

Agonarch Abyss Ascendant challenge.

Final challenges before Ash and Iron:

The upcoming weekly challenges scheduled for the August 26 reset will be the final tasks before new objectives arrive in the Ash and Iron update. Hence, players have a couple of weeks to complete every challenge for rewards and EXP before the major update on September 9.

Update 9.0.0.8

A new update will be implemented with the weekly reset on August 26. While not much is known about some of the upcoming changes, Bungie did mention one adjustment they are planning with the reset, as officially stated in their most recent blog post.

The developers have said the following:

"We are increasing the time limits in Fireteam Ops direct launch matchmaking tiers, giving players significantly more time to complete challenging matchmade Grandmasters. This should help players reach A grades more consistently, resulting in better rewards."

Typically, there will be downtime before the patch rolls out at 10 am PST, with the expected downtime of one and a half hours.

