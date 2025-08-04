  • home icon
Destiny 2 weekly reset (August 5 to 12): Solstice event, core changes, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:41 GMT
Solstice 2025 armor pieces (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's new saga enters another week with an annual event lining up. With most of the core activities being placed inside the Portal system, players have much less to worry about when it comes to getting higher-tier gear pieces. Nevertheless, there are still a few things that might be hidden underneath the game's complex UI, which will be listed below.

This article lists all the significant content scheduled with the weekly reset on August 5.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset from August 5 to 12

New Skimmer coming in Solstice 2025 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a summarized list of every significant content in the weekly reset on August 5:

  • Campaign mission reset.
  • New seasonal challenges.
  • Solstice event.
  • Solstice Scorch Crucible playlist.
  • Trials of Osiris returns.
  • The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.
  • New Seasonal Hub objectives.
  • Forfeit Shrine Ascendant challenge.

1) Solstice 2025

The Solstice event in 2025 will last for two weeks, from August 5 to 19. Players will find a full, exclusive armor set with a 2-pc and a 4-pc set bonus. The 2-pc bonus includes increased flinch resistance, Handling, and reload speed on Solar weapons upon healed, with the 4-pc bonus including flat healing with Solar weapon kills.

No new activities will be added for Solstice. Instead, new modifiers can be found in existing Portal activities. Furthermore, players will receive a new Area Denial Grenade Launcher as part of the event arsenal, alongside a Solar SMG called Yeartide Apex, with past weapons returning.

2) Solstice Scorched Crucible playlist

The Crucible part of the game will get an update for Solstice, where players can duke it out using the Scorch Cannon against each other. This seems like a twist on a previous playlist, called Team Scorched.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

