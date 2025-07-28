Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 29 to August 5): Kepler missions, Raid reset, Arms Week, Trials return, and more

Destiny 2's new schedule and content updates, alongside a weekly reset, are still unfamiliar to players. While the Vanguard Strikes, Nightfalls, and other activities were the primary attraction every reset, the arrival of the Portal made most of them active all at the same time, with a few things still on a rotation basis.

Ad

Regardless, Bungie will add new content every week and reset activities to make the majority of the features fresh for players.

This article lists every significant content coming with the upcoming reset on July 29.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset from July 29 to August 5

Kepler map in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a summarized list of every significant content in the weekly reset on July 29:

Ad

Trending

Campaign mission reset.

New seasonal challenges.

Arms Week event.

Trials of Osiris returns.

The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.

New Seasonal Hub objectives.

The Coil activity in Fireteam Ops.

Ouroborea Ascendant challenge.

1) Arms Week event

The new Arms Week event will allow players to complete missions, tasks, and gather currencies for weapon focusing. The event itself will also feature four new Legendary weapons, all obtainable from Ada-1 at the shooting range.

At the time of writing this article, Arms Week is a weekly event and will last for seven days from July 29 to August 5.

Ad

2) The Coil

The Coil will return as a Fireteam Ops activity in the July 29 reset. Like last week's Onslaught, Bungie is bringing back another seasonal activity for players to dive in and farm high-power loot.

3) Other important resets

The Desert Perpetual will be reset, where you can get the secret chests again, alongside the chance to get the Exotic on either of the three characters.

Ascendant Challenge can be important for those pursuing the Forsaken seal, and the campaign missions rotate on the Kepler map for The Edge of Fate seal.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More