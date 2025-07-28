Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 29 to August 5): Kepler missions, Raid reset, Arms Week, Trials return, and more

Destiny 2's new schedule and content updates, alongside a weekly reset, are still unfamiliar to players. While the Vanguard Strikes, Nightfalls, and other activities were the primary attraction every reset, the arrival of the Portal made most of them active all at the same time, with a few things still on a rotation basis.
Regardless, Bungie will add new content every week and reset activities to make the majority of the features fresh for players.
This article lists every significant content coming with the upcoming reset on July 29.
All upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset from July 29 to August 5
Here is a summarized list of every significant content in the weekly reset on July 29:
- Campaign mission reset.
- New seasonal challenges.
- Arms Week event.
- Trials of Osiris returns.
- The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.
- New Seasonal Hub objectives.
- The Coil activity in Fireteam Ops.
- Ouroborea Ascendant challenge.
1) Arms Week event
The new Arms Week event will allow players to complete missions, tasks, and gather currencies for weapon focusing. The event itself will also feature four new Legendary weapons, all obtainable from Ada-1 at the shooting range.
At the time of writing this article, Arms Week is a weekly event and will last for seven days from July 29 to August 5.
2) The Coil
The Coil will return as a Fireteam Ops activity in the July 29 reset. Like last week's Onslaught, Bungie is bringing back another seasonal activity for players to dive in and farm high-power loot.
3) Other important resets
The Desert Perpetual will be reset, where you can get the secret chests again, alongside the chance to get the Exotic on either of the three characters.
Ascendant Challenge can be important for those pursuing the Forsaken seal, and the campaign missions rotate on the Kepler map for The Edge of Fate seal.
Check out our Destiny 2 guides:
- The Edge of Fate power cap guide.
- Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?
- Imminence god roll guide
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Do you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?
- How big is The Edge of Fate update?
- How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?
- Last Thursday god roll guide
- Giver's Blessing god roll guide
- Epoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual