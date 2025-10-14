Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 14 to 21): Power catch-up, New Wolfsbane catalyst, core changes, and more

Destiny 2's upcoming weekly reset on September 14 is bringing in one of the most important features for player's power. Bungie will be granting a catch-up mechanic for anyone below the 300 mark, allowing a Guardian to become a little more powerful for the next expansion. The new Heliostat mission will also unlock a new Catalyst for the Wolfsbane Catalyst.

This article lists all the important updates you must know for the upcoming reset in Week 6 of Ash & Iron.

Everything scheduled with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on October 7

Here is a list of everything coming with Week 6 reset in Ash & Iron:

Catch-up power mechanic for 300.

New Exotic Catalyst for a Heavy weapon, called Heliostat.

New weekly challenges.

The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.

Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge in Dreaming City.

New Mythic mission in Kepler.

1) Power catch-up:

Solo Ops in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

From October 14, players can instantly reach power 300 by completing Solo and Fireteam Ops, and then looting the final chest. Running any activity with the "Bonus drop" active will lead to even more gear pieces, allowing players to go beyond 300 in a single run.

This should ease the process of newer players to reach the power cap even further, as Renegades is still a couple of months away. Simply running Solo Ops will contribute heavily to your journey towards 400.

2) New Catalyst

Heliostat mission (Image via Bungie)

A new Catalyst for the Wolfsbane Exotic Sword will be available with the weekly reset on October 14. Bungie also mentioned that almost every other secret from the Heliostat will unlock with the reset, granting players a few task to complete in Week 6.

