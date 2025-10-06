Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 7 to 14): New Exotic mission, Arms Week event returns, and more

The much-awaited Exotic mission in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron will go live with the weekly reset on October 7. Players looking for new content in the current sandbox will also get a new weekly event in the form of Arms Week. The event will focus on the Shotgun weapon type and allow players to get new weapons. The Exotic mission, on the other hand, is expected to drop a new Heavy weapon.

This article lists all the content coming with the weekly reset from October 7 to 14.

Everything scheduled with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on October 7

Destiny 2 Reclaim (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of changes coming with the October 7 reset:

Arms Week weekly event returns.

New Exotic mission for a Heavy weapon, called Heliostat.

New weekly challenges.

The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.

Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge in Dreaming City.

New Mythic mission in Kepler.

1) Arms Week weekly event returns

The Arms Week event returns in the Edge of Fate expansion. Only this time, players will get a few new rewards from last time. Bungie has confirmed that the upcoming version of Arms Week will focus more on Shotguns, especially the Volatile Mods surrounding the weapon type.

The event will stay for a week, giving players limited time to wrap up all the available objectives.

2) New Exotic mission

Players will get a new Exotic mission, named Warsat Heist, for a new Heavy weapon called Heliostat. The weapon is the first of its kind in the game, as it has been teased to be an Axe. However, it will act like a Sword archetype, with animations of the Solar Scythe relic.

The mission will throw in Vex enemies, as shown in the Ash & Iron trailer. To customize the mission's difficulty in the Portal, one must complete it in Normal.

