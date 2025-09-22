  • home icon
Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 23 to 30): Raid loot buff, other resets, and more

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Sep 22, 2025 12:47 GMT
The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)
The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming weekly reset in Destiny 2 will not see the arrival of events or new activities. Instead, players can expect a drastic change in the core loot system for Raids and Dungeons, where everyone can farm Legacy content endlessly for the Exotic. Furthermore, the ongoing Raid, The Desert Perpetual, just had its lowest-tier loot upgraded to Tier 3, making it worthwhile for anyone running it.

This article lists everything players can expect with the weekly reset on September 23.

Everything scheduled with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on September 23

The Desert Perpetual Raid in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
The Desert Perpetual Raid in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of things players can expect with the upcoming reset on September 23:

  • The Desert Perpetual Raid loot buffed.
  • Legacy Raids and Dungeon Exotics are farmable.
  • New weekly challenges.
  • The Desert Perpetual Raid reset.
  • Shattered Ruins Ascendant Challenge in Dreaming City.
  • New Mythic mission in Kepler.

1) The Desert Perpetual loot buff

Starting with the September 23 reset, the minimum tier of drops from the new Raid will be Tier 3, with additional tiers becoming more likely to drop with additional Feats. Hence, with the normal version, players can still get a Tier 3 god roll weapon or armor, which is recommended for any newer players to chase.

2) Endless farming in Legacy Raid and Dungeon

All Legacy Raids and Dungeons can now be farmed endlessly for the associated Exotic weapon. This means that anything that is either NOT Sundered Doctrine or The Desert Perpetual can be farmed endlessly for the Exotic weapon.

There won't be any event until October, leading players to keep farming for power with the core activities.

