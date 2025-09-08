Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 9 to 16): Ash & Iron update, increased power cap, and more

Destiny 2 will be getting its first major update in The Edge of Fate expansion. The Ash & Iron update is a mini-season bridging the gap between the second half of the expansion and December's Renegades, allowing players to dive into new activities, farm new weapons, and grind for more power.
This article lists everything you must know regarding the Ash & Iron reset on September 9.
Everything new in the Destiny 2 weekly reset from September 9 to 16
Here is a list of all the new updates coming with the September 9 reset:
- Ash & Iron update.
- New weapons and activities.
- New location, the Plaguelands.
- Power level cap increased to 550.
- New batch of seasonal challenges.
- Dungeon Lairs in Pinnacle Ops.
- Ouroborea Ascendant Challenge in Dreaming City.
1) Ash & Iron
Ash & Iron is a mid-expansion update, marking the second half of The Edge of Fate. Here, players can partake in new activities and grind for new weapons, all while completing new seasonal challenges for EXP. Bungie released an update trailer, showcasing new weapons, Strum rework, the Plaguelands open world, and a new reward pass.
The update will bring in a new Exotic available via this reward pass, with ornaments and catalysts as well.
Plaguelands is one of the primary features of the update, a returning location from Destiny 1. More details on the activity and open world remain unknown for now.
2) Power cap increased
All players will have their power cap increased to 550 from 450. This means that the power grind until 450 will be the usual, where power will be given to everyone with a +3 bonus upon running Solo Ops. After hitting 450, the power bonus gain will be reduced to +1 per drop, but can still be acquired through running Ops missions.
Note that players won't exclusively require Prime Engrams from 450 to 550.
