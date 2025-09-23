Drang updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Drang made its return with the Destiny 2 Ash & Iron update, marking its third variant after Year 1 and 5. This unique Sidearm comes with an Exotic synergy archetype called Together Forever, making the Sturm Hand Cannon deal more damage. The whole synergy is similar to the MIDA archetype, only this particular combination is more viable against other Guardians.
This article lists the best perks for PvE and PvP.
Drang PvE god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Drang for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.
- Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Handling.
- Heal Clip for getting a healing buff after reloading on kill.
- Incandescent for spreading a Scorch debuff on adjacent targets from the killed target.
Frenzy and Burning Ambition are decent alternatives in the fourth column, alongside Disruption Break for more damage from Sturm after destroying an energy shield.
Drang PvP god roll in Destiny 2
Here is a list of perks recommended on Drang for PvP:
- Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.
- Accurized Rounds for more Range.
- Moving Target for more Accuracy and mobility while aiming the weapon.
- Master of Arms for increased damage after kills with any weapon.
Eye of the Storm is another great perk in the fourth column.
How to get Drang in Destiny 2?
Drang can be obtained from completing activities in either the Fireteam or the Solo Ops.
For a guaranteed drop, look for Drang to be featured in any one of the missions, and then run it for a drop.
