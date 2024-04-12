Elsie's Rifle god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Elsie's Rifle is the latest Pulse Rifle from the Destiny 2 Brave arsenal in Into the Light. Elsie, also known as the Exo Stranger, gave the community another Pulse Rifle, going by the name of No Time to Explain. While the latter is an Exotic gear piece, the new weapon is of the Legendary rarity with multiple perks. Players will find the in-game model of both weapons quite similar.

This article will guide you through the best perks on Elsie's Rifle for PvP and PvE.

Elsie's Rifle PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Elsie's Rifle god roll for Destiny 2 PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are necessary to have on Elsie's Rifle for PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for improved recoil direction and Handling

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability on the weapon

Under-Over for increased damage to targets with overshields, alongside a slight bonus damage to enemies' shields

Headseeker for increased headshot damage and aim-assist after landing body-shot damage on an enemy.

Other perks such as the Kill Clip, Desperate Measures, and Desperado are decent options regarding damage output. For other utilities against Guardians, Zen Moment and Keep Away are good choices in competitive fights.

Elsie's Rifle PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Elsie's Rifle PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are necessary to have on the latest Pulse Rifle for PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling

Appended Mag for increased magazine size

Repulsor Brace for over shield after killing an enemy with Void debuff

Destabilizing Rounds for the volatile debuff to adjacent enemies after final blows

Adrenaline Junkie is also recommended for increased damage on the weapon by 1x stack, or 5x stack with Grenades.

How to get Elsie's Rifle in Destiny 2?

Elsie's Rifle follows a simple questline, followed by the attunement system in Hall of Champions. Once you are done with the introductory quest of Into the Light, the game will point you toward the quest required to get the curated version of "Elsie's Rifle." It can be picked up from the Arcite vendor, besides Shaxx.

Arcite vendor inventory (Image via Bungie)

Once you complete the quest and the attunement process, you will now have a chance to get Elsie's Rifle as a drop from exchanging Trophies of Bravery, or the Onslaught activity in Destiny 2. Note that attuning other weapons will add them alongside Elsie's Rifle in the loot pool.

Hence, you can attune just Elsie's Rifle, get the desired perks, and then proceed with other weapon quests in the future.

