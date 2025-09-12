Everburning Glitz god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Everburning Glitz is the newest gear piece featured on the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris activity. This Rapid Fire Framed weapon sits in the Kinetic slot of the inventory. Auto Rifles are highly favored gear pieces for their synergy and damage output with certain subclasses. Although the Kinetic damage type doesn't have anything to synergize with, some exclusive perks still make these weapons worthwhile.

This article lists the best perks on the Everburning Glitz for both PvE and PvP.

Everburning Glitz PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended on Everburning Glitz for general use in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Attrition Orbs for spawning an orb of light with sustained damage.

for spawning an orb of light with sustained damage. Kinetic Tremors for a damaging AOE after dealing sustained damage.

We will update the article after gathering more PvE information on new perks, Bewildering Burst and Ancillary Ordinance.

For more alternatives, however, go for Subsistence in the third column alongside Elemental Honing in the fourth column.

Everburning Glitz PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following perks are recommended for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy. The effect increases when no allies are nearby. Zen Moment for increased Stability after causing damage to a target.

Eye of the Storm is another great alternative for Accuracy with low health, alongside To the Pain for even more Accuracy after taking damage.

Tap the Trigger can grant increased Stability and Accuracy.

How to get Everburning Glitz in Destiny 2?

Everburning Glitz is a Trials weapon, available in the loot pool of the PvP activity.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris vendor, Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

Players must get the weapon as a drop from completing or winning the Trials of Osiris matches.

