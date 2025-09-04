Fan-favorite Exotic weapons nerfed in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron

Destiny 2 weapons, armor pieces, and even activities have been getting nerfed recently. Whether the reason includes the players having a bit of fun or efficiently getting increased power drops in solo runs, the developers are quick to deploy a patch. After an infamous blog post that enraged the entire community, the company released another one two weeks after, on September 3, announcing more nerfs to some of the viable gear pieces in the game.The upcoming Ash &amp; Iron update will be released with nerfs to some of the fan-favorite damaging Exotic weapons, including Lord of Wolves, The Queenbreaker, and Grand Overture.Bungie confirms nerf for damage Exotic weapons in Destiny 2: Ash &amp; Iron updateThree Exotic weapons that have been at the top of damage charts include the Lord of Wolves, Grand Overture, and The Queenbreaker. Be it any 5-Feat Raid bosses or elite enemies, the Guardians always have one of these weapons equipped to have an easier time in the game.However, with the newly announced nerf, the meta is expected to change slightly, with the usage rate potentially dropping after September 9. Here are the changes:Lord of Wolves: Decreased Release the Wolves' damage versus bosses by 20%.Grand Overture: Reduced total reserves from 58 to 48. Catalyst - Omega Strike micro-missiles no longer require direct hit kills for enemies to explode; enemies killed by its blast radius will now also trigger the explosion.The Queenbreaker: Reduced damage vs bosses by 8%. Reduced decreased charge rate via Combat Sights by 15%.Thunderlord: Fixed an issue with the Thunderlord catalyst where it was refilling more ammo from Thunder Strikes than intended.Other notable Destiny 2 Exotics, such as Outbreak Perfected, Barrow-Dyad, and Hierarchy of Needs, also underwent a bit of nerf. Bungie reduced the super energy generation from these weapons, the results of which are to be seen after the update.Check out our Destiny 2 guides:Edge of Fate power cap guide.Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?Imminence god roll guideEasiest way to get the Queenbreaker CatalystDo you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?How big is The Edge of Fate update?How many campaign missions are in The Edge of Fate?Last Thursday god roll guideGiver's Blessing god roll guideEpoptes boss encounter guide in The Desert Perpetual