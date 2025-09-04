  • home icon
  Fan-favorite Exotic weapons nerfed in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron

Fan-favorite Exotic weapons nerfed in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Sep 04, 2025 13:14 GMT
The Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Bungie)
The Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 weapons, armor pieces, and even activities have been getting nerfed recently. Whether the reason includes the players having a bit of fun or efficiently getting increased power drops in solo runs, the developers are quick to deploy a patch. After an infamous blog post that enraged the entire community, the company released another one two weeks after, on September 3, announcing more nerfs to some of the viable gear pieces in the game.

The upcoming Ash & Iron update will be released with nerfs to some of the fan-favorite damaging Exotic weapons, including Lord of Wolves, The Queenbreaker, and Grand Overture.

Bungie confirms nerf for damage Exotic weapons in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron update

Three Exotic weapons that have been at the top of damage charts include the Lord of Wolves, Grand Overture, and The Queenbreaker. Be it any 5-Feat Raid bosses or elite enemies, the Guardians always have one of these weapons equipped to have an easier time in the game.

However, with the newly announced nerf, the meta is expected to change slightly, with the usage rate potentially dropping after September 9. Here are the changes:

  • Lord of Wolves: Decreased Release the Wolves' damage versus bosses by 20%.
  • Grand Overture: Reduced total reserves from 58 to 48. Catalyst - Omega Strike micro-missiles no longer require direct hit kills for enemies to explode; enemies killed by its blast radius will now also trigger the explosion.
  • The Queenbreaker: Reduced damage vs bosses by 8%. Reduced decreased charge rate via Combat Sights by 15%.
  • Thunderlord: Fixed an issue with the Thunderlord catalyst where it was refilling more ammo from Thunder Strikes than intended.
Other notable Destiny 2 Exotics, such as Outbreak Perfected, Barrow-Dyad, and Hierarchy of Needs, also underwent a bit of nerf. Bungie reduced the super energy generation from these weapons, the results of which are to be seen after the update.

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
