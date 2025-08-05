Fastest Tier 5 farm guide from Destiny 2 Solstice 2025

The Solstice 2025 event in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate comes with a solid Tier 5 farm for anyone looking to get the best loot. Almost all of the community has been struggling to get Tier 5 gear pieces, as they are locked behind a certain Guardian Rank and Power level. While this is true for the event farm as well, at the very least, the farm is easier and faster than any other standard endgame activity.

Currently, a few hours since the Solstice 2025 launch, Portal activities are rewarding players with Tier 5 weapons, alongside currencies to farm for Tier 5 armor pieces as well.

This article will guide you through the specifics of farming the Tier 5 gears from Solstice and the fastest way to acquire them.

There has been no announcement from Bungie regarding whether this is unintentional or not. However, players would do well to quickly start the farm and get as much Tier 5 loot as possible. Note that the Tier 5 gear pieces mentioned here apply to the Solstice loot pool, and not the entirety of the game.

How to quickly farm Destiny 2 Tier 5 loot from Solstice 2025

Start by reaching at least Power level 300 and Guardian Rank 7. These are the minimum requirements even to get a chance to drop a Tier 5 weapon or an armor piece. Anything above that, for example, Power 400 and GR 9, will significantly increase the drop rate of Tier 5 loot.

Your next stop is the Solo Ops within Portal, specifically the Caldera mission, as it has the "Distorted Solstice Engram" as part of the bonus reward drop. While the Engram may show three dots, signifying a Tier 3 weapon drop, having a Level 300+ and GR7, or GR9, will result in a Tier 5 weapon being dropped at the end, along with a Holofoil version.

Solo Caldera mission rewarding Solstice Engram in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Completing a Caldera Solo Ops mission will get you a special event currency called Solstice Alloy.

Use this Solstice Alloy inside the Solstice Forge section of the Event Hub, where you can get one piece of armor in exchange for 100 Alloys. Having the required Power level and the GR listed above, you can get a Tier 5 armor piece by focusing on the Forge using the Solstice Alloy.

Armor focusing within Solstice Forge of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once run of Caldera drops 25 Alloys. Hence, you need four runs to stock up on enough Alloys for one armor piece.

