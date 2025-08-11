Faustus Decline god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Faustus Decline is a Stasis Sidearm that excels in shutting down all types of combatants from a medium range in Destiny 2. Primary weapons in the Kinetic slot are usually in high demand, especially when the gear piece is of the Legendary rarity. Hence, the new Portal Sidearm, with some of the best Stasis synergy perks, can become a powerful utility option in the game.

This article lists the best perks on the Faustus Decline Sidearm for PvE and PvP.

Faustus Decline PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The following is the god roll for Faustus Decline for PvE:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range.

for increased Range. High-Caliber Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Rimestealer for getting a Frost Armor buff upon destroying a Stasis crystal or a frozen target.

for getting a Frost Armor buff upon destroying a Stasis crystal or a frozen target. Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal upon defeating a target with precision shot.

The Faustus Decline has a low base Range, but a decent Stability. Hence, we are increasing the weapon's Range slightly by adding the magazine and barrel mentioned above.

For other perks, Demolitionist for Grenade energy, alongside Kill Clip for more damage, are always decent alternatives in a primary weapon.

Faustus Decline PvP god roll in Destiny 2

The following is the god roll for Faustus Decline for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability on the weapon.

for increased Range and Stability on the weapon. Ricochet Rounds for more Range and Stability.

for more Range and Stability. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The stat increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy. The stat increases when no allies are nearby. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

The third column is full of other perks suitable against Guardians. Some of them are Killing Wind, Perpetual Motion, and even Hip Fire Grip.

How to get Faustus Decline in Destiny 2?

The Faustus Decline is available from the Solo and Fireteam Ops of the Portal.

Faustus Decline in Portal loot pool of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

There is a chance for the weapon to drop from any activity within those Ops, alongside any selected activity on a given day, with only this specific weapon as a drop. Hence, keep your eyes on the featured rewards within the Ops.

