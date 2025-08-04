Festival Flight god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Festival Flight, an event-exclusive weapon from Destiny 2 Solstice 2025, comes with an interesting archetype and element. While it is a fan-favorite Area Denial Framed gear piece that can, as the name suggests, deny an area to lock it down from enemies, the Festival Flight is also a Strand weapon. The combination of Area Denial and Strand is a first in the game, and the pairing is sure to bring out great results for all game modes.
This article lists the best perks of the Festival Flight Grenade Launcher for PvE and PvP.
Festival Flight PvE god roll in Destiny 2
The following list showcases perks considered best for the Festival Flight Grenade Launcher in PvE:
- Linear Compensator for increased Stability and Velocity.
- High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.
- Ambitious Assassin for overflowing the magazine based on the number of kills made before reloading.
- Hatchling for spawning Strand threadlings with rapid kills.
Recycled Energy as an alternative perk will help you gain energy, alongside Attrition Orbs for a decent amount of Light Orbs for your Armor Charge mods. Against elites or bosses, go for Slice and Vorpal Weapon.
Lastly, Demotionist can grant you Grenade energy, which is important for Strand Grenade-melee builds, alongside One for All for a stacked damage increase after hitting three enemies.
Festival Flight PvP god roll in Destiny 2
The following list showcases perks considered best for the Festival Flight Grenade Launcher in PvP:
- Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling.
- High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.
- Slice for severing targets on hit after casting a class ability.
- Vorpal Weapon for increased damage to players with active super.
Frenzy can help you gain a bit of the upper hand with damage increase. Aside from that, there's nothing special this weapon can offer for PvP.
How to get Festival Flight in Destiny 2?
The Festival Flight Grenade Launcher is an exclusive weapon from the Solstice 2025 event.
Collect currencies from the Scorched playlist, or Portal activities with Solstice modifiers, and then use those currencies to exchange weapons from Eva. There is also a chance for the Scorch playlist to drop the weapon as well.
This section of the article will be updated with more detail once the Solstice event goes live.
