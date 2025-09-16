Finite Impactor updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Finite Impactor returns with a brand new look in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron. Once an Arc weapon, this Hand Cannon came with limited resources for the endgame, forcing players to turn to other options. However, with the implementation of the Solar element paired with new perks that can grant both offensive and defensive options, players have a pretty powerful Adaptive Hand Cannon in their hands.

This article lists the best perks for the Finite Impactor for PvE and PvP.

Finite Impactor PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks you should have on the new Finite Impactor for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Heal Clip for getting a healing buff after reloading on kill.

for getting a healing buff after reloading on kill. Burning Ambition for applying Scorch on targets after sustained damage. Dealing more damage to Scorched enemies will also apply an additional Scorch debuff.

Precision Instrument can replace Burning Ambition for more single-target damage, alongside Enlightened Action for more utilities.

Finite Impactor PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks you should have on the new Finite Impactor for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Ricochet Rounds for more Range and Stability.

for more Range and Stability. Killing Wind for increased mobility and Range after kills.

for increased mobility and Range after kills. Magnificent Howl for increased Range and damage to a number of rounds determined by the number of headshots landed before reloading. Final blows with the perk active will extend the duration.

Other perks, such as Iron Grip and Iron Reach, provide a hefty amount of stats. However, keep in mind that you have to sacrifice a bit of reload speed as well. Moving Target is also a decent choice for Accuracy.

How to get Finite Impactor in Destiny 2?

Finite Impact is an Iron Banner weapon, available only during the event's one-week runtime. You can get the weapon as a drop from completing Iron Banner matches or purchase it from the reward shop via the Event Page in exchange for 100 Event Tokens.

Lord Saladin as Iron Banner vendor (Image via Bungie)

Event Tokens can be accumulated by completing daily challenges in the Event Hub.

