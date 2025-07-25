Finite Maybe god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Finite Maybe is a Solar Legendary Fusion Rifle from Destiny 2's newest Raid, The Desert Perpetual. The weapon falls under the Aggressive Framed archetype family, and comes with a unique Origin Trait that can act like a separate damage perk. Due to this, players can focus on having utilities for all of the Raid weapons and leave the damage for the Trait alone.

This article lists the best perks on the Finite Maybe Fusion Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Finite Maybe PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Finite Maybe for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Liquid Coils for a tiny bit of Impact buff.

for a tiny bit of Impact buff. Heal Clip for getting a Cure healing buff after reloading on kill.

for getting a Cure healing buff after reloading on kill. Controlled Burst for increased damage and reduced Charge Time after landing all bolts on an enemy.

Finite Maybe has a whole list of perks that can be combined for a god roll. Hence, while taking the combination mentioned above as your first choice, the following list showcases a few alternatives:

Incandescent for clearing mobs.

for clearing mobs. Lead from Gold for ammo economy.

for ammo economy. Burning Ambition for increased damage with Solar debuff on elites.

for increased damage with Solar debuff on elites. Demolitionist for Grenade energy.

for Grenade energy. Bait and Switch for increased damage.

for increased damage. Reconstruction for getting ammo generated upon sprinting.

Finite Maybe PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Finite Maybe for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

for increased Stability and Range. Particle Repeater for more Stability on the weapon.

for more Stability on the weapon. Heal Clip for getting healed after reloading on kill.

for getting healed after reloading on kill. Successful Warmup for reduced Charge Time with kills.

Finite Maybe isn't the type of weapon you would like to use against other players due to its slow Charge Time and absence of PvP perks.

How to get Finite Maybe in Destiny 2?

Finite Maybe can be picked from The Desert Perpetual Raid, specifically from the Iatros Wyvern boss, alongside the final Harpy boss.

Final reward screen in Destiny 2: The Desert Perpetual Raid (Image via Bungie)

After unlocking the weapon in Collections, you can purchase multiple copies of the weapon using Spoils of Conquest after defeating the final boss of the Raid.

