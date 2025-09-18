Forced Memorializer god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Forced Memorializer is the newest Scout Rifle in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron. Despite the update's infamous launch, it provided the community with access to some of the best gear pieces in recent times, paired with powerful perks to tackle the challenging activities. The new Precision Framed Scout Rifle is one of those gear pieces that comes with new perks and adjustments, all meant to excel in the endgame.

This article lists the best perks on the Forced Memorializer Scout Rifle for PvE and PvP.

Forced Memorializer PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is the list of perks recommended on the Forced Memorializer for PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

for increased Stability, Range, and Handling. Flared Magwell for increased Stability and reload speed.

for increased Stability and reload speed. Bewildering Burst for an AOE disorienting explosion after reloading the weapon on kill.

for an AOE disorienting explosion after reloading the weapon on kill. Kinetic Tremors for an AOE detonation after sustained damage on a target.

One of the most important perks of this weapon is its Origin Trait, Problem Solver, which can exhaust an elite enemy or a mini-boss. However, since Precision Framed weapons have a lower base Reload Speed, you can replace Bewildering Burst with Rapid Hit in the third column.

Forced Memorializer PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is the list of perks recommended on the Forced Memorializer for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

for increased Range. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy and ADS speed. The effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy and ADS speed. The effect increases when no allies are nearby. To the Pain for increased Handling and aim-assist when taking damage while having this weapon equipped.

The combination of Explosive Payload and Kinetic Tremors can inflict a lot of flinch on the opposing players, making it a great alternative for PvP.

How to get Forced Memorializer in Destiny 2?

Forced Memorializer can be obtained after completing activities only via the Pinnacle Ops of Portal.

Forced Memorializer in Pinnacle Ops loot pool (Image via Bungie)

However, for a more guaranteed drop, look for the weapon to be featured in any of the Pinnacle Ops activities, and then run it to get the weapon at the end.

