Forgiveness updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Forgiveness returns in the Destiny 2 loot pool as one of the strongest Sidearms ever. This Heavy Burst Primary weapon can be used in several ways inside multiple activities, both endgame PvE and competitive PvP. However, one of the rare features of this weapon is its perk pools, where it can roll the fan-favorite Voltshot perk in the third column, paving the way for pairing with damage perks in the fourth column.

Ad

This article lists the best perks on the updated Forgiveness Sidearm in PvE and PvP.

Forgiveness PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended for Forgiveness in PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

for increased reload speed and Stability. Voltshot for jolting a target after reloading on kill.

for jolting a target after reloading on kill. Surrounded for increased damage when near multiple enemies.

Ad

Trending

Demolitionist is a top-tier replacement in the third column for more Grenade energy with kills, alongside Adrenaline Junkie, Desperate Measures, or Kill Clip for damage in the fourth column.

Forgiveness PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended for Forgiveness in PvP:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

for increased Stability. Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy and ADS speed. The buff effect increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased Accuracy and ADS speed. The buff effect increases when no allies are nearby. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kills.

Ad

Best alternatives include Voltshot and Zen Moment in the third column, alongside Headseeker and Precision Instrument in the fourth column.

How to get the Forgiveness Sidearm in Destiny 2?

Trials of Osiris loot pool (Image via Bungie)

Forgiveness is part of the Trials of Osiris loot pool in The Edge of Fate expansion. Complete matches in the activity to get the weapon as a drop.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More