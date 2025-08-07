  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Fortunate Star updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Fortunate Star updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Published Aug 07, 2025 21:31 GMT
Fortunate Star (Image via Bungie)
Fortunate Star (Image via Bungie)

The Fortunate Star Bow is one of many re-issued weapons added with Destiny 2 Solstice 2025. It is a Precision Framed weapon and fires the Void element as its damage type. Introduced in the year of The Final Shape, this weapon came with older perks that catered to the previous sandbox. However, the newer version in the Year of Prophecy makes the weapon even more powerful, giving players an incentive to interact with the Solstice event.

Ad

This article lists the best perks on the Fortunate Star Bow for PvE and PvP.

Fortunate Star PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Fortunate Star for PvE:

  • Agile Bowstring for increased Stability and Handling.
  • Compact Arrow Shaft for increased Handling.
  • Repulsor Brace for getting a Coid overshield after defeating enemies with a Void debuff.
  • Destabilizing Rounds for creating a Void explosion with kills, and then spreading a Volatile debuff to adjacent enemies from the killed target.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Demoralize does the same job as Destabilizing Rounds, only to spread a weakening debuff instead of a volatile one.

To damage elites and bosses, go for Precision Instrument in the fourth column for increased damage, alongside Archer's Tempo for reduced draw time after precision hits.

Fortunate Star PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Fortunate Star for PvP:

Ad
  • Natural String for increased Accuracy and Stability.
  • Straight Fletching for increased Accuracy.
  • Archer's Tempo for reduced Draw Time after a precision hit.
  • Archer's Gambit for increased draw speed after dealing precision damage from hip fire.

Eye of the Storm can be used in the fourth column to increase accuracy at the cost of lower health, alongside Explosive Head for an explosion that occurs after a short delay.

How to get Fortunate Star in Destiny 2?

Portal Solo Ops with Solstice Engram (Image via Bungie)
Portal Solo Ops with Solstice Engram (Image via Bungie)

Fortunate Star can be obtained from running Portal Ops activity with Solstice modifiers, the reward shop from the Event Hub, and opening the Solstice weapon Engram from the same shop.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications