Fortunate Star updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Fortunate Star Bow is one of many re-issued weapons added with Destiny 2 Solstice 2025. It is a Precision Framed weapon and fires the Void element as its damage type. Introduced in the year of The Final Shape, this weapon came with older perks that catered to the previous sandbox. However, the newer version in the Year of Prophecy makes the weapon even more powerful, giving players an incentive to interact with the Solstice event.

This article lists the best perks on the Fortunate Star Bow for PvE and PvP.

Fortunate Star PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Fortunate Star for PvE:

Agile Bowstring for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Compact Arrow Shaft for increased Handling.

for increased Handling. Repulsor Brace for getting a Coid overshield after defeating enemies with a Void debuff.

for getting a Coid overshield after defeating enemies with a Void debuff. Destabilizing Rounds for creating a Void explosion with kills, and then spreading a Volatile debuff to adjacent enemies from the killed target.

Demoralize does the same job as Destabilizing Rounds, only to spread a weakening debuff instead of a volatile one.

To damage elites and bosses, go for Precision Instrument in the fourth column for increased damage, alongside Archer's Tempo for reduced draw time after precision hits.

Fortunate Star PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Fortunate Star for PvP:

Natural String for increased Accuracy and Stability.

for increased Accuracy and Stability. Straight Fletching for increased Accuracy.

for increased Accuracy. Archer's Tempo for reduced Draw Time after a precision hit.

for reduced Draw Time after a precision hit. Archer's Gambit for increased draw speed after dealing precision damage from hip fire.

Eye of the Storm can be used in the fourth column to increase accuracy at the cost of lower health, alongside Explosive Head for an explosion that occurs after a short delay.

How to get Fortunate Star in Destiny 2?

Portal Solo Ops with Solstice Engram (Image via Bungie)

Fortunate Star can be obtained from running Portal Ops activity with Solstice modifiers, the reward shop from the Event Hub, and opening the Solstice weapon Engram from the same shop.

