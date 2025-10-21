  • home icon
Gunburn god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 17:00 GMT
Gunburn SMG (Image via Bungie)
Gunburn is a new Submachine Gun added alongside the 2025 edition of Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost. While the weapon type is quite popular in all activities, there is never enough weapon for PvE, as buildcrafting is always active within the community. This new Kinetic weapon pairs its own high fire rate with some of the newest perks introduced in Ash & Iron, making it a unique piece in the game.

This article lists the best perks on the Gunburn SMG for PvE and PvP.

Gunburn PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on Gunburn for PvE:

  • Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.
  • Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.
  • Bewildering Burst for firing a Kinetic disorienting projectile after reloading on kill.
  • Kinetic Tremors for an AOE shockwave after dealing sustained damage to a target.
Some notable alternatives include Attrition Orbs for generating multiple Orbs in quick succession. This will be useful in longer activities, such as Raids and Dungeons. The combination of Recycled Energy and Thresh will help the user gather their abilities much faster with kills.

Gunburn PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on Gunburn for PvP:

  • Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.
  • Accurized Rounds for increased Range.
  • Lone Wolf for increased Accuracy. The buff effect increases when no allies are nearby.
  • Target Lock for increased damage based on how long the weapon is being fired on a target.
Bewildering Blast can be a neat addition to the weapon, alongside Kinetic Tremors in the last column.

How to get Gunburn in Destiny 2?

Gunburn can only be obtained from the Festival of the Lost event in 2025. Players can get it by completing the new six-player event activity. However, more sources will be listed here once they become available with the event's launch.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

