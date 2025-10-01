Haliaetus god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The new Haliaetus Rocket Launcher has been topping the usage charts ever since its release in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron. This weapon even made the ban list for the World's First Race of Epic Desert Perpetual, considering how broken its damage rotation is. Players who have missed the constant rotation of weapon and ability damage need to look no further, as the Haliaetus brings back the old spamming meta.

Ad

Unlike other Rocket Launchers, this Strand High Impact Frame weapon is also great for PvP. This article lists the best perks on the Haliaetus for all activities.

Haliaetus PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the best perks on Haliaetus for PvE:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius and reduced Velocity.

for increased Blast Radius and reduced Velocity. Alloy Casing for significantly increased reload speed.

for significantly increased reload speed. Cluster Bomb for increased AOE detonation after the initial impact.

for increased AOE detonation after the initial impact. Aggregate Charge for increased damage based on how many elemental debuffs are on the target.

Ad

Trending

The combination above is to be paired with the Braytech Legacy. Next, damaging any target while using your ability will put you in a loop, where you can then spam your damaging abilities, be it grenades or utilities, during the damage phase.

This is similar to how the Starfire Protocol loop works on Warlocks. However, this weapon can be used with any character.

Alternative perks include the Impact Casing in the magazine, alongside the Auto-Loading Holster in the third column. Bipod can be used for increased reserves, but reduced damage and reload speed.

Ad

Haliaetus PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the best perks on Haliaetus for PvP:

Volatile Launch for increased Blast Radius.

for increased Blast Radius. High Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Cluster Bomb for increased AOE detonation after the initial impact.

for increased AOE detonation after the initial impact. Hatchling for spawning Strand threadling with multiple kills.

Impulse Amplifier can increase the weapon's projectile speed even more, stacking with the High Velocity Rounds magazine.

Ad

How to get the Haliaetus in Destiny 2

The Haliaetus Rocket Launcher can be obtained from Solo and Fireteam Ops activity, specifically upon completion.

Haliaetus loot pool in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To get the weapon as a guaranteed drop, the weapon must be featured as a drop on a specific activity.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More