How to complete the Rust Trainyard puzzle

The Rust Trainyard puzzle is both a blue and a green card puzzle in the game. With the introduction of Blueprint Fragments within the title, now more than ever, it is extremely important for players to contest monuments in hopes of getting their hands on these Fragments.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can complete the Trainyard puzzle in Rust. Read below to know more.
Rust Trainyard puzzle guide
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete the Rust Trainyard puzzle:
1) Go to the Recycler building
First and foremost, you have to go to the three-storey Recycler building in this monument. From here, go to the first floor and activate the switch in the middle of the room.
2) Go to the Tower
Next up, go to the Trainyard tower. Head to the topmost floor, and activate the timer switch that you'll find on the top-floor balcony.
3) Go to the Card building
After activating the switch on the Tower, you have to then locate the Card building within the monument. It's a three-storey building as well, and is the biggest structure within the entire monument.
Once you have located it, go to the first floor and locate the fuse box. Put in the fuse, and turn on the switch right next to it.
4) Green Card and Blue Card rooms
Once you've activated the fuse, you can then exit the first floor, traverse up the stairs, and swipe your Green Card on the second floor to gain entry to the Green Card Room. Do the same for the Blue Card room on the next floor. Upon doing so, you will have successfully completed the Rust Trainyard puzzle.
The Green Card room generally has just a few generic crates. However, if you're lucky, you will find at least 3-4 Military crates in the Blue Card Room. Furthermore, you will also find a Red Card on the table, which you can use to complete higher-tier puzzles, like Launch Site and Military Tunnels.
That's everything that you need to know about completing the Rust Trainyard puzzle.
