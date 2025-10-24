How to farm for candies in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025? 

Candy is the primary currency in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025. Getting any gear pieces or acquiring the event seal requires a lot of Candies. However, during the event, almost every enemy can drop the currency, given the players are following some basic rules.
There are some tough objectives required to gild the event seal, such as farming for 15,000 Candies. Rest assured, there are faster and active ways to get this currency.
This article lists some of the best methods you can follow to earn Candies via Festival of the Lost. While the road to 15000 Candies can be challenging, we recommend following the steps below to gain some good gear pieces on the side too.
Candy farming guide in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025
To start, note that you can get Candy from all enemies in any location, as long as you have the Masquerade Mask on for the Festival. However, there are two main spots we recommend for farming. One is the Golgoroth Maze AFK farm for the ones who just wants to get the Candies and be done with the seal.
You can get approximately 500 Candies in 10 minutes while almost doing nothing but stand and cast abilities every 2-3 minutes.
The other method is running the Haunted Altars of Sorrow in the easiest difficulty. This will get you event gears and high-tier loot, while also dropping approximately 800 Candies in 15 minutes. However, this method requires your attention at all times, but keeps you from boredom, and also drops decent loot at the end.
To launch the Haunted Altars, simply open up the Event Hub via Portal, and then clock on the tab with the Play icon on the left. Launch Altars and keep doing that activity with a team or random players via matchmaking.
To get to the Golgoroth Maze, you can load up a checkpoint to that area via the D2Checkpoint 24/7 Twitch channel, and putting in the commands as required.
