How to farm for gear in Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost 2025

Destiny 2 events are giving away several loot to players. Something that initially started with the Solstice, has also made its way into the new Festival event, which is the generous drops of weapons and armor from activities. The Halloween event that started from October 21 offered a couple of activities with a bit of currency on the side.
There are numerous sources to get better gear from the event, and this article breaks them down for the players.
Best gear farming in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2025 event
The Festival of the Lost event is giving away high-tier loot from a lot of sources. However, it is recommended for a player to be at least 400 Power and Guardian Rank 9 to get Tier 5 drops from the event. Even if you do not reach those numbers, you can still get decent low tier gear pieces.
To start off, head to Eva Levante and interact to open her shop. Here, you will see a "Focusing" section, an "Event Rewards" section, and a "Festival Rewards" section.
The "Focusing" section allows you to get any one of the Exotic armor pieces for your equipped class with an attuned stat of your choosing. For example, if you want a Celestial Nighthawk Exotic Helmet with a spike on the Super stat, then click on the Super icon and then purchase the Celestial Nighthawk from there.
You will need 2500 Candies for each gear.
There is also the "Eerie Weapon Engram" under "Focusing" section, which allows you to get any one of the four weapons or their Holofoil versions for 750 Candies each.
Under the Event Rewards section, you can purchase the Exotic Class Item for your class for 2500 Candies. To determine the weighted stat on the item, equip an Armorer Mod on your Ghost before purchasing.
Lastly, the Festival Rewards section only shows you the new items available this year in the event.
To get Candies, put on the Masquerade Mask that Eva gave you, or farm one from the Haunted Altars. Next, defeat enemies in Portal activities.
Another option to get rewards is via the Haunted Altars of Sorrow activity. Simply matchmake with other players, and follow the objectives to get loads of exclusive rewards at the end. You can launch the activity from the Event Hub via Portal.
There are new weapons in the Reward Shop within the Event Hub, where you can purchase in exchange for Event Tokens. These Tokens are given to you upon completing daily and weekly challenges in the Event Hub.
