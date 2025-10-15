How to get the Burning Ambition Catalyst for Wolfsbane in Destiny 2: Heliostat Exotic mission

Burning Ambition is the third Catalyst for the new Wolfsbane Sword in Destiny 2. Unlocking these perks requires a player to do specific tasks within the Heliostat mission, and allows them to use the Sword with the powerful upgrades. The Burning Ambition perk is a powerful addition for single-target damage. Having this on the Heavy Sword will make things significantly easier in the long run.

This article lists the basics of getting the third Catalyst for the Wolfsbane Sword, Burning Ambition.

Wolfsbane Catalyst #3 guide in Destiny 2

Launch the Heliostat mission in Master or above difficulty, and then complete the first encounter. After going through the mission, you will encounter a huge open area with water on the bottom, three blue pyramids in the middle, and a jumping puzzle on the top. Start by jumping on top of the middle blue pyramid, and look for a bridge connecting to another pyramid.

Datapad under the bridges in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The datapad can be found underneath the bridge. Next, complete the encounter inside the pyramid until you loot the chest. Next, turn back, and exit through the entrance of the middle pyramid.

Warmind Terminal opposite the pyramid entrance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Keep going and you will find a Warmind terminal opposite the entrance. You will get a prompt to activate this terminal.

Your next task is to find two hidden terminals, similar to the Warmind one, in this location.

For the first terminal, go left from the Warmind terminal you just activated, and you will encounter an elevator. Take the elevator, and look to your right for a pillar. A terminal should be located on top a platform attached to the pillar.

Platform attached to the pillar (Image via Bungie/FalloutPlaysYT)

For the final terminal, go down from the terminal you just activated and enter the middle pyramid. Head inside, and take the door to your right, that leads you outside. Upon exiting, notice a ledge connected to one of the pillars on the left.

Ledge connected on the left pillar (Image via Bungie)

Jump on the ledge, go left, and you will find the last terminal below.

Finish the mission to get the Catalyst.

