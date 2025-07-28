How to get Tier 5 gear pieces in Destiny 2?

The Tier 5 gear pieces are the pinnacle form of armor and weapons in Destiny 2. Note that the term "pinnacle" here doesn't refer to the amount of power boost it provides, but to the hefty chunk of stats it does. Be it enhanced stats in a weapon or armor, a Tier 5 gear piece is the ultimate loot that players can pursue in the new year of Prophecy.

However, the journey to obtaining one of these gears is long, involving days or even weeks of farming.

This article guides you through the basics of Tier 5 and how to get them.

When does Tier 5 unlock in Destiny 2?

During the time below 200 and up to that power, players usually get Tier 0 to 2 gear pieces from activities. It is the section where everyone is still trying to grind for soft cap, so the Tier does not matter that much. The same applies between 200 and 300 power.

Tier 3 gear starts to drop once a Guardian reaches 300, and getting to 350 power unlocks Tier 4 gears, which are still decent for endgame.

To go one step further and unlock Tier 5 gear, one must reach power level 450, which is the seasonal power cap in Season: Reclamation until the Ash and Iron update. Hence, this is one of the primary reasons why you should be leveling up your power in The Edge of Fate expansion.

Grandmaster difficulty in the Ops playlist of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hence, running high-tier activities with 450 power will drop Tier 5 loot. Some of these activities include Pinnacle Ops in Grandmaster, Solo Ops in Grandmaster, and the new Raid with five active Feats. During this time, you are not grinding these activities for power, but for loot.

Players will also find two curated Tier 5 weapons from the Kepler vendor, which are rewards for completing the expansion seal and the Explore Kepler Mythic mission.

How to reach 450 power quickly in Destiny 2?

A grade after modifying the activity (Image via Bungie)

Any activity from the Portal, with a power difference between the player and the enemy being -30 to -40, will be comfortable for power grinding. This doesn't make the enemies too challenging, and the power drop will be anything above the player's current power, as long as the modifiers have been customized to Grade A.

