How to get Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones

Among the exotic materials present, the Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones can feel like an incredibly challenging one to find. Thankfully, that’s not the case - but it can be terribly deadly to farm, depending on how you go about it. While there are several places that drop this item, many of them feature powerful foes. So, it’s best to exercise caution when heading into the unknown.

However, we know exactly where you should go if you want to farm Torsion Springs in Skull and Bones. It might be an exotic material, but there are places where you can reliably try and farm this item.

How to easily find Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones

The game gives you a few hints on where to find them (Image via Ubisoft)

There are two reliable ways to farm Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones. The first is through World Events, and the second is through Plundering Forts. Both of these are great ways to farm Infamy, so you’ll likely be doing both as a part of your regular gameplay loop.

However, it’s better if you’re doing more targeted farming, so here are some suggestions. Torsion Springs in Skull and Bones are a reward from dealing with Compagnie Royale. So anytime you sack one of their forts, or complete a World Event, this has a chance to drop. However, that means you have to wait on the World Events to even trigger in the first place.

While you’re waiting, you can always head to one of several forts that are scattered around in the Indian Ocean. There are four that we know of, but the best choice is Fort-du-Bout, south of Poacher’s Cache on the Coast of Africa.

This is the best Fort to Plunder (Image via Ubisoft)

This is a Rank 7 Fort, so it’s the weakest of the options you have. You have to complete the Plunder of these places and get the final cache for a shot at a Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones. The other fort options are:

Fort du Lys (Rank 10): SE of Saint-Anne

Grand-Fort (Rank 12): south of the Coast of Africa

La Bastide (Rank 13): East of Saint-Anne

However, I feel if you need more than one of these Torsion Springs, you’re going to want to keep an eye out for World Events. Check for blue markers on the map that indicate some of these events are taking place, and make sure you’re in the right area.

You’re likely going to need at least two, if you’re crafting ships like the Hullbreaker Brigantine or the Pyromaniac Sambuk. Both of these ships need Torsion Springs. If you’re feeling brave, you can set sail to Forts, but if you’re unsure of your success, keep an eye out for the right World Events and do those instead.

