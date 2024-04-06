How to get and use Ability Glasses in Palworld

Ability Glasses in Palworld will make hunting for Pals very efficient after the v0.2.0.6 update. Pocketpair has added a lot of new content for players to sink their teeth into, but the Ability Glasses have become one of the most necessary items.

Capturing certain Pals is an arduous task. This is particularly true when fighting formidable Legendary Pals and other Alpha Boss Pals, as it often drags on and demands extensive preparation and resources to win. Moreover, the Pal you dedicated countless minutes and numerous Pal Spheres to capture may come with severely underwhelming stats. This can be avoided with the help of Ability Glasses.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about Ability Glasses in Palworld, including where you can get them and how to use them.

How to get Ability Glasses in Palworld

Like all other Technology items, to get your hands on Ability Glasses in Palworld, you must first to unlock the recipe, whjich you can get from the Technology tree once you reach Level 34.

Now, it can be daunting to farm Experience Points (XP) for leveling up in this game, for which there are ways to earn millions of XP quickly. This will help your character and your Pals level up insanely fast in this wonderful survival adventure.

After unlocking the recipe for the Ability Glasses in Palworld, gather the materials needed to craft this item. To craft the Ability Glasses in Palworld, you need the following resources:

30 Refined Ingots

20 Paldium Fragments

10 Ancient Civilization Parts

5 Ancient Civilization Cores

Out of these, Ancient Civilization Cores is a brand-new material you can obtain from Bellanoir Libero.

How to use Ability Glasses in Palworld

Since it works as an accessory, you can place the Ability Glasses in one of the accessory slots in your inventory. Equipping your character with this item will allow you to see the stats of any Pal you want to catch.

This is extremely beneficial especially when it comes to the stronger Boss Pals. If you don't like the stats, you make the Pal reset and come back to fight a better variant.

