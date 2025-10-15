How to instantly get 300 power in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron

Destiny 2: Ash & Iron is giving away a free power boost for anyone lagging behind on the grind. The power farm in The Edge of Fate expansion has been under a lot of fire from the community, especially due to its repetitive nature and a punishing cost for the pinnacle cap. While Bungie is trying to ease the grind for the long-run, there is now a catch-up mechanic for everyone who hasn't been keeping up with th game.

Ad

Note that this catch-up benefits the veteran players as well, since each gear piece drops with a +3 power from their existing level. Additionally, the catch-up gear pieces can be picked up on ONLY one of your character, so choose accordingly.

Power catch-up guide in Destiny 2: Ash & Iron

To get the higher power gear pieces, launch your game and log in to the character you want to increase the power of. Next, open up Portal, and teleport on the Courtyard waypoint.

Ad

Trending

Catch-up chest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Upon spawning, head straight towards Zavala, and you will find a loot chest on your left, just behind the friendly Cabal enemy.

Ad

Chest location on the Tower (Image via Bungie)

Interact and you will find the rewards inside. Collect the 777,777 Untable Cores and Enhancement Core. However, the main reward includes the weapons and armor below. If you are below 300 power, these pieces will be of 300+ power. For veterans, all of these pieces will be +3.

Ad

Portal Ops with multiple bonus drops in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Portal Ops activities are giving away bonus drops as well, where you can get multiple +1 to +3 drops upon completion, granting you easy power boost beyond 300.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, these pieces are available for only one of your characters, and cannot be picked up on all three.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More