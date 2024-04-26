How to tame Diamantinasaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Diamantinasaurus in Ark Survival Ascended is a colossal modded creature that can be tamed. To obtain the monster, players must install the Aussie Addition Diamantinasaurus mod. Native to Australia, this behemoth can be a tremendous tame because of its large size and unique saddle.

The beast is mostly calm and can be tamed passively, allowing players to simply approach it with their preferred food.

While the beast is available in both the Island and Scorched Earth, it can be a little tricky to locate and domesticate. That said, this article will explain everything you need to know about taming a Diamantinasaurus in Ark Survival Ascended.

How to install Diamantinasaurus mod in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can access various mods from the mod list in the main menu (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Downloading mods in Ark Survival Ascended is a simple process. Players can easily download and install some of the best mods from within the game. The Diamantinasaurus is available in the Aussie Ascended Diamantinasaurus mod. Here’s how you can download and install this mod:

Start by going to the main menu.

Select the Mod List option

Select Browse Mods and find Aussie Ascended Diamantinasaurus mod

Once you've clicked on the mod, select Install from the top right corner of the screen

Once the mod has been installed, go to the main menu and choose Resume Game

Choose Mod Settings and then select Available Mods in the game

Select the Diamantinasaurus mod and then click "Activate Mod" at the bottom of the screen.

Once everything is done, you will have successfully installed the Aussie Ascended Diamantinasaurus mod in your game. You can use this method to install other mods as well.

Where to find Diamantinasaurus in Ark Survival Ascended

Players can find this beast near water and greenery (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Diamantinasaurus, also known as the super sleepy giant, is not a part of the base game and can only be found once you install the Aussie Ascended Diamantinasaurus mod. After installing the mod, you can start looking for the beast.

The Diamantinasaurus can be found in both The Island and Scorched Earth maps. Both maps have numerous biomes, and the sleepy giant can be found in areas with greenery and water. When in The Island map, you can look for them in The Island on Beaches. As for Scorched Earth, it can be found near Oasis.

While the beast is huge and can be easily located in Ark Survival Ascended, players often need a bit of luck. If you are struggling to find the monster, use a fast-flying tame such as an Argentavis or a Lymantria to simplify the process.

Ark Survival Ascended: Diamantinasaurus taming strategies

Players can tame a Diamantinasaurus by feeding it Veggie Cakes (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Diamantinasaurus in Ark Survival Ascended is a passive tame, meaning you can domesticate it without knocking it down. The beast can even be tamed while it's asleep. Given its tendency to take prolonged naps, you can easily find one resting.

Once you’ve found a sleeping Diamantinasaurus, you can approach it and feed it Veggie Cake or Exceptional Kibble. Once the beast has been fed and its taming bar is full, the task is finished.

Players must note that the feeding option only pops up when you’re close to its body, not its head or other parts.

Check out our other articles on Ark Survival Ascended:

All Dear Jane note locations || Megachelon taming guide || Scorched Earth release date || The Center release date || Leech explained || How to get Manticore Item