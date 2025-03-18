Hullabaloo updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Hullabaloo comes with a unique archetype family in Destiny 2. It is a Heavy Grenade Launcher with the Arc element, and an unorthodox Wave Framed archetype that only one other weapon has. The "Compressed Wave Frame" on this weapon is nothing short of a regular Wave Framed archetype on other special Grenade Launchers. The only difference, however, is the ammo type, base damage, and the ammo economy.

Hullabaloo isn't the most popular weapon, despite being one of the unique ones in the title. Similar to its peer, the Dimensional Hypotrochoid, the Hullabaloo is a niche weapon that can fit very specific scenarios. This article lists the best perks of this Heavy Grenade Launcher for different activities.

Hullabaloo PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Hullabaloo PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks available on Hullabaloo for PvE:

Linear Compensator for increased Velocity, Blast Radius, and Stability.

for increased Velocity, Blast Radius, and Stability. High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Voltshot for applying Jolt on targets after reloading on kills.

for applying Jolt on targets after reloading on kills. Chain Reaction for an elemental explosion with kills.

The combination of Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie is recommended for users going with Grenade builds. For a boss and elite DPS, Envious Arsenal and Cascade Point can be great.

Rolling Storm deserves special mention here, as the perk can help players get Bolt Charge fast, especially when they have not equipped another Arc weapon.

Hullabaloo PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Hullabaloo PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks available on Hullabaloo for PvP:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling.

for increased Velocity and Handling. High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

for increased projectile speed. Impulse Amplifier for more projectile speed.

for more projectile speed. Golden Tricorn for more damage with kills.

Hullabaloo can be a great asset in PvP, as Wave Framed archetypes can act as an area denial weapon for a brief moment. Hence, Chain Reaction can act as an AOE damage dealer in 6v6 scenarios, alongside Adrenaline Junkie for more damage.

How to get Hullabaloo in Destiny 2

Hullabaloo drops from the Guardian Games event. The Rushdown activity is the primary source for acquiring the weapon. The Expert version of Rushdown will drop a 2x-perk version of Hullabaloo, which will help you get a god roll even more.

