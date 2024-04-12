Hung Jury SR4 returns in the current Destiny 2 loot pool. However, only this time, it isn't in the Nightfall section. Instead, players can farm a new and improved version of the weapon from Brave arsenal, with new perk combinations, some of which make it significantly more powerful than its past variants.

This article will list the best perks of the Hung Jury S4 Scout Rifle available in the Brave arsenal of Into the Light. You'll find perks fitting for all kinds of activities below.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Hung Jury SR4 god roll in Destiny 2 PvE

Hung Jury SR4 PvE god roll (Image via Bungie || D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are necessary to have on the Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle for Destiny 2 PvE:

Hammer-forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.

Kinetic Tremors for emitting shockwaves and damaging adjacent targets after sustained damage.

Precision Instrument for increased damage after sustained precision damage.

The combination above is meant for Champions or elites that can be shut down from a distance in Grandmaster Nightfalls. Tougher activities such as GM don't allow spaces for players to go near elite enemies and perform melee attacks. Hence, long-distance Primary weapons are the best choice.

Typically, Hung Jury is a great choice for these scenarios.

Regarding other perks, Shoot to Loot and Enlightened Action are great utility perks for endgame activities, alongside Explosive Payload or Cascade Point in the last column.

Hung Jury SR4 god roll in Destiny 2 PvP

Hung Jury SR4 PvP god roll (Image via Bungie || D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are necessary for the Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP:

Arrowhead Brake for improved recoil direction and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for increased Reload Speed and Stability after sustained precision hits.

Explosive Payload for an AOE detonation on impact, and additional flinching on enemies.

Other perk combinations such as No Distraction and Firefly can work too, alongside Kinetic Tremors and Cascade Point.

How to get Hung Jury SR4 in Destiny 2 Into the Light?

Hung Jury SR4 can be acquired via the new Into the Light update, precisely from Onslaught, Vendor Quest, and Trophy exchanges. Head to the Hall of Champions and finish the introductory quest, followed by the "Jury Duty" Legendary quest from the Arcite vendor, as shown in the image below.

Jury Duty quest in Hall of Champions (Image via Bungie)

Complete the steps and attune the weapon to add Hung Jury SR4 to the loot pool. You can now get the weapon as a drop from running Onslaught activity or exchanging "Trophies of Bravery" on the chest beside Shaxx. Finishing the "Jury Duty" quest will drop a curated version of the Hung Jury SR4.

