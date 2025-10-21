Hushed Whisper god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Hushed Whisper Bow from Festival of the Lost is a new Strand gear piece in Destiny 2. The green element with primary ammo is a viable combination to have in any activity, especially with the Strand subclass. Being a Bow, the Hushed Whisper is capable of melting elite and mini bosses as well, all while easily inflicting debuffs on the target.

This article lists the best perks on the Hushed Whisper for PvE and PvP.

Hushed Whisper PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Hushed Whisper for PvE:

Agile Bowstring for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Carbon Arrow Shaft for increased Stability.

for increased Stability. Splice for severing a target after firing upon using a Class ability.

for severing a target after firing upon using a Class ability. Hatchling for spawning a Strand threadling after precision or rapid kills.

Other perks, such as Tear and Lead from Light, are also recommended as alternative, alongside Precision Instrument and Explosive Head for damage.

Hushed Whisper PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Hushed Whisper for PvP:

Agile Bowstring for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Carbon Arrow Shaft for increased Stability.

for increased Stability. Successful Warmup for increase draw speed bonus with kills.

for increase draw speed bonus with kills. Archer's Gambit for draw speed bonus with hipfire precision hits.

Lone Wolf is a decent alternative for Accuracy, alongside Explosive Head for flinching any of your target. Tear and Slice are great perks for utility as well.

How to get Hushed Whisper in Destiny 2?

Hushed Whisper Bow is an event-exclusive weapon from the Festival of the Lost Dungeon, introduced in 2025. The 6-player activity on Altars of Sorrow drops this weapon as a reward upon completion. Other sources will be listed here once the event comes along.

