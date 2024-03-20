"I'm not a fan of doing this!": Palworld player asks for in-game improvement

You can house numerous Palworld Pals within the Palbox, yet even a limit of 480 Pals may appear insufficient for an experienced tamer. With over 100 species of Pals in the game, capturing multiple instances of these creatures becomes necessary for various purposes. Whether seeking to enhance Passive Skills or utilizing Pals in the Condensator to upgrade favorites, the demand for ample storage becomes evident.

There are ways to bypass the limit of 480 Pals in your Palbox without using any mods, but that can often become significantly ugly. This is exactly what a player shared on Reddit, expressing their desire to have more Pal storage in the Palbox. They said:

“Please add more space to the Palbox! I'm not a fan of doing this.”

They needed to address their shortage of Pal storage, but the solution they implemented made their base appear unattractive and, without a doubt, caused significant lag.

Palworld player built multiple Viewing Cages to increase their Pal storage but wasn’t happy

In the Reddit post by u/SeverallyDamaged, an image showcases the player's method of storing surplus Pals in Viewing Cages. This strategy ingeniously allows for keeping more Pals than the game's designated limit of 480 Pals.

The situation is exacerbated when playing with guildmates. Since all players share the same Palbox, the cap remains fixed at 480 Pals. Consequently, in a guild of 20 players, each member can capture only 24 Pals.

However, employing Viewing Cages can elevate this limitation considerably. In this game, these cages accommodate up to 40 Pals each without encroaching upon the Palbox limit.

By constructing multiple Viewing Cages, you can expand your Pal storage capacity. Yet, this workaround is not as efficient as it would be with an increased Palbox capacity.

This echoes the concern put on the table by the original poster, who expressed a desire for increased Palbox storage. Some users suggested condensing the number of Pals as a solution. One Redditor, u/DocPsycho1, recommended putting multiple monsters in the Pal Condenser to bolster the level of the best Pals, presenting it as an effective method of disposing of unwanted Pals.

This not only creates additional space for new Pals but also aligns with Pocketpair Inc.'s recent game update, which enhanced the value of upgraded Pals. Consequently, there's more incentive to utilize the Pal Condenser to consolidate Pals and upgrade those with superior stats and Passive Skills.

Even though condensing Pals offers a nice solution to the limited Palbox storage, it is still not an answer to this limitation. Players, especially those who play with friends and make guilds, would greatly benefit from a larger Pal capacity.

